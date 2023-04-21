GMC Hummer EVs Reveal 3X Trim

Let's hit the first question many always have about EVs and that is range. What does the 3X trim give me in range for the GMC Hummer Pickup or SUV?

GM estimated up to 355 miles of electric range on a full charge for the 3X pickup.

GM estimated up to 314 miles of electric range on a full charge for the 3X SUV.

GMC building on a 100 years of Professional Grade truck building is excited to show the world what they can apply to the EV revolution of the auto industry. GMC Hummer offers the following segment-defining features for both the pickup and SUV, 4 Wheel Steer, CrabWalk mode and Watts to Freedom on both Edition 1 and 3X trim versions. This comes on top of what GMC says they reimagined an electric vehicle can do with blistering on-road performance and authentic off-road capabilities.

GMC Hummer EV Pickup

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X trim will come standard with 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires that offer a sportier, more on-road-oriented driving dynamic. In this configuration, customers can expect a GM-estimated driving range of up to 355 miles on a full charge, allowing them to take their electric supertruck journey even further.

For those that want to head off the beaten path, the 3X trim will also offer the Extreme Off-Road Package, which includes additional underbody cameras, additional skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, as well as 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires. This configuration will offer a GM-estimated driving range of up to 329 miles on a full charge, the same as the Edition 1 Pickup.

GMC Hummer EV SUV

The GMC HUMMER EV SUV on-road version features 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires as standard and offers a sportier, more urban focused look and feel for both Edition 1 and 3X trims. This configuration will offer an EPA-estimated electric range of up to 314 miles on a full charge.

The HUMMER EV SUV with the available Extreme Off-Road package features 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires, which includes additional underbody cameras, additional skid plates and underbody protection, and rocker protection with built-in assist steps. This configuration will offer an EPA-estimated electric range of up to 298 miles on a full charge.

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV are built at GM's Factory Zero Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Center, the same factory that will be building the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup truck.

Reservations are currently full for the Hummer Pickup and SUV current production/model year. GMC has stated to watch GMC Hummer Web Page for more details to come and for when preorders will be accepted again.