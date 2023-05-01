GMC Taking Heavy Duty Pickups To The EXTREME

GMC has announced today the new extreme versions of their Sierra HD truck lineup with the AT4X and Extreme AEV edition trucks.

These trucks have the following enhancements starting with an off-road capability of 18,500-pound max trailering, offering most trailering tech in class and first-class luxury features.

The 2024 Sierra HD AT4X give you premium off-roading the GMC way. Building on the revamped foundation of the 2024 Sierra HD, the Sierra HD AT4X highlights are as follows:

Available 18,500-pound max trailering capacity

Factory-installed 1.5-inch (38mm) suspension lift

Multimatic DSSV dampers

Rear e-locking differential

35-inch Goodyear Territory tires

Specific front upper and lower control arms and specific steering knuckles

Larger steel transfer case skid plate and front aluminum skid plate

Unique Obsidian Rush interior featuring premium appointments like massaging, full-grain leather-wrapped front seats

The Sierra HD AT4X also includes a new Off-Road Mode. When engaged, the Off-Road Mode adjusts various vehicle calibrations, such as the anti-lock brakes, traction control and stability control, to provide optimized performance when venturing off-road. Additionally, Off-Road Mode alters throttle progression and transmission shifts to allow for better off-road control and performance.

The HD AT4X allows you to trailer anywhere, while allowing you to not have to sacrifice the comforts of home.

If this is not enough for the adventurous you, then move to the 2024 Sierra HD AT4X AEV edition. This edition adds the following features to the AT4X:

Robust stamped steel bumpers with integrated recovery points and front winch.

Heavy duty steel skid plates covering vital components

18-inch Salta wheels with unique exterior badging and interior cues

To quote AEV CEO and Founder Dave Harriton:

“The Sierra HD is an ideal foundation when it comes to on-road performance, off-road capability and insane pulling power, as with the Sierra 1500 before it, we took AEV’s signature performance-driven approach and dedication to detail to elevate the aspects that off-road customers want and demand in their heavy-duty truck. The result is an awesome truck with capability and confidence in all the right spots.”

HD Power Train Choices

Standard 6.6L gas engine

Optional 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel 470 HP / 975 lb-ft of torque

10 speed transmission on either engine choice

Trailering

GMC ProGrade Trailering System includes a suite of intelligent assistance technologies that allow you to streamline the hitching and towing process with integrated tools that enhance safety and confidence. This includes industry-first Transparent Trailer View for Goosneck and Fifth wheel trailering, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert and adaptive Cruise Control with Trailering.

Interior Luxury and Comfort

These new HD truck trims levels come with a 13.4-inch-diagonal infortainment touchscreen which is complemented by a 12.3-inch -diagonal configurable driver information center and a 15-inch heads-up display. Sierra HD AT4X offers luxurious premium interior materials with the Obsidian Rush Interior that features power massage front seats, full-grain premium leather and a Vanta Ash Wood Decor complimented by a 12-speaker Bose Premium Series Audio system. The AEV edition includes the AEV logo on the fonrt-seats and a unique AEV-floor liner.

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X and AT4X AEV editions will be available at dealerships Fall of 2023. Pricing to be announced at the start of production.

2024 GMC Sierra AT4X & AT4X AEV Edition Specifications