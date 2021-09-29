BrightDrop Launches EV410 with Verizon and Sets Record for EV600 Electric Vehicles

GM as a conservative company choose to start up their latest commercial venture by making it a stand alone entity. BrightDrop is that entity where they have electric delivery carts, pallet movers and more that can be explored at their web site.

BrightDrop | Electric first to last mile delivery products (gobrightdrop.com)

BrightDrop initially started with a contract with FedEx for their future North American full size delivery vans the EV600.

BrightDrop and GM has taken the concept to production in the fastest time ever with production starting on the EV600 commercial vans. This was made possible using the Ultium battery platform, innovative virtual development process allowing only a 20 month development timeline.

As e-commerce demand continues to ramp up across the globe, more and more companies are looking to reduce their affect on climate change at a pace never seen and BrightDrops holistic delivery solutions are designed to help tackle these challenges head on. Some of the first FedEx EV600 delivery vans will be in service this holiday season.

To accomplish this, BrightDrop has partnered with a U.S. supplier to start initial low-volume production while GM converts the CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Canada. This plant will be BrightDrops large-scale production home for the EV600 van starting November 2022.

The EV600 is projected to save $7,000 a year over a comparable Diesel van reducing toxic emissions and green house warming gases while reducing maintenance. A good thing for both the bottom-line and the environment.

By using the same development processes established by the GMC HUMMER EV program, this agile based approach to manufacturing development has allowed BrightDrop to launch a mid size commercial van with Verizon as their launch customer. The EV410 mid-size delivery van.

The EV410 boasts more than 400 cubic feet of cargo area but with a shorter wheelbase of just over 150 inches and a length of under 20 feet. Noticeable when you compare the EV410 to the EV600 in side views of these two products.

The benefits of the EV410 that Verizon found appealing was that this van fits in a standard-size parking space, offers exceptional curb management and maneuverability, key features in reducing street congestion in urban areas.

From online grocery delivery to telecom maintenance and installations, the EV410 offers a myriad of use cases while expanding zero emissions driving.

Per the press release: “Mainstream EV adoption by businesses will require the largest fleet operators to work together with innovators like BrightDrop in the development of vehicles that meet the particular needs of our business. Adding the EV410 to our fleet is the latest step in our commitment to Verizon achieving net zero operational emissions by 2035,” said Ken Jack, vice president of Fleet Operations for Verizon, the first company slated to integrate the BrightDrop EV410 into its service fleet.

The EV410:

Estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge

Available at a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 10,000 pounds

Segment-leading safety features to help keep both driver and pedestrians safe Standard safety features include Front and Rear Park Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beams, and HD Rear Vision Camera Additional available safety and driver assistance features include Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Reverse Automatic Braking, HD Surround Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, among others

Security system with motion sensors to help keep cargo secure

Comfort and convenience for drivers through features designed, based on hundreds of hours in the field, to help them do their job more efficiently and with more ease, such as a low step-in height, front sliding pocket doors, wide cabin walkways, and an available large auto-open cargo bulkhead door

The EV 410 comes with a modern interior optimized for functionality and durability for the commercial segment.

The EV410 is the latest addition to the BrightDrop family of last-mile ecosystem solutions. The EV410 starts production in 2023 at the CAMI Assembly plant.

