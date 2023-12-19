Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra Issued Stop-Sale

Looks like GM is in the news again. Certain 2024 model-year Chevy Silverado GMC Sierra trucks could split in the metal on the passenger side. Due to this, GM announced a stop-sale.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) has published a document that 3,067 vehicles are being inspected. They will test the 1,500, 2,500, and 3,500. Although it is stated that the damage is on the passenger side at the roof panel joint under the molding, the exact cause was not stated.

Dealers were advised to wield up the crack. There are a few steps before wielding up the crack such as removing roof rail airbags on the passenger side. This document advised technicians to add anti-corrosion material and seam sealer to the underside of the weld. After this, they repaint the outer roof.

There is no definitive time to fix the trucks with this defect. Along with the stop-sale, 3,893 2024 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks are under recall for steering gear shaft problems.