gm by Mid-Decade Plans 60% Reduction in Battery Cost

Generation 2 of the Ultium batteries have already undergone 150,000 simulated test miles at the Global Technical Center in Warren Michigan.

To accelerate the move to an all EV portfolio, gm is working with several innovative companies and making investments in said companies to ramp quickly in scaling battery production. 2015 was the start of working together and gm will now take it to the next level with the next generation of Ultium batteries.

This agreement with SES will include building a manufacturing prototyping line in Woburn Massachusetts for high-capacity, pre-production batteries by 2023.

To quote GM President Reuss: “Affordability and range are two major barriers to mass EV adoption,” said Reuss. “With this next-generation Ultium chemistry, we believe we’re on the cusp of a once-in-a-generation improvement in energy density and cost. There’s even more room to improve in both categories, and we intend to innovate faster than any other company in this space.”

Just one year after the Ultium platform reveal, the rapid technical progress is making it possible to upgrade battery packs as gm has been granted 49 patent and 45 patents pending.

GM Targets Range and Battery Cost Improvements to Accelerate All-Electric Future