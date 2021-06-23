gm/BrightDrop Working with Shell, University of Washington and Liebherr to Enact Green Change.

gm has had a busy week on top of a busy year as gm moves forward with their global plan to be a green carbon neutral company by 2040. To do this, gm has reached out to like minded businesses in putting together a 21st century portfolio of technology options for a cleaner future.

Today June 23rd 2021, gm announced a program with Shell via the MP2 Energy, LLC, to provide comprehensive energy solutions to gm's customers and supply chain partners, including fixed-rate home energy plans backed by 100 percent renewable energy resources.

This program is currently available to all Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicle owners in the state of Texas. What does this program entail one would ask. Starting this summer gm/Shell will offer gm electric vehicle owners the opportunity to select home energy plans that include the option for free overnight hours of EV charging. Starting this month, the companies will also begin providing gm suppliers access to a tailored suite of renewable energy products to assist in setting and achieving their individual emissions-reduction goals. Employees of participating gm suppliers will be eligible for the home energy plans mentioned above.

gm plans to be carbon neutral in global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to the science based targets set forth in the Paris Agreement. Shell also plans to be carbon neutral in global products and operations by 2050. Shell is expanding their energy production across the portfolio via wind, solar, geothermal and more. This commitment to green energy, cleaner transport is part of the company change across the globe as Shell converts or adds to their existing gas stations in turning them into energy Hubs.

Shell has committed to 500,000 charge points by 2025 globally in addition to the various charging companies they have bought across Europe, Asia and the US. Shell just launched in May their first Mobility Hub in Central Paris as the launch of Shell Recharge. Expect this to become common across the globe as Shell installs and expands their Mobility Hub Shell Recharge stations.

Part of the Shell push into the Green energy production business also starts the close on a past chapter as Shell divest itself of refineries such as the Anacortes, Washington refinery and the Mobile, Alabama refinery. The funds from these sales will be invested into green energy production, home and retail energy charging solutions. Shell estimates there are 1 billion ICE auto's on the road today and forecast 300-400 million EVs on the road out of the estimated 2 billion EVs by 2040 and plans to be the leader in offering global charging for them.

gm and Shell see a BRIGHT future in green energy for their customers.

gm has also this month joined the University of Washington's Urban Freight Lab, City of Seattle and Tech Startups in launching sustainable Last-Mile delivery hub in Seattle. The following start-ups AxleHire, Coaster Cycles and REEF are the nations first zero operating-emissions, last-mile neighborhood delivery hubs. These companies are working with BrightDrop / gm, the UW and the City to transition 30% of goods delivered to zero operating emissions solutions.

From food to parcel deliveries, BrightDrop electric pallets and electric solutions for bikes BrightDrop is helping to build a smarter, safer way to deliver goods and services the last-mile.

gm is not ignoring their leading edge technology to just the auto industry or the last-mile delivery business. On June 17th 2021 gm and Liebheer Aerospace joined forces in taking gm HYDROTEC fuel cell technology from the auto to the aircraft.

gm and Liebherr will co-develop a hydrogen fuel cell power generation system for aircraft. The precisely crafted fuel cells, HYDROTEC power cube and fuel cell systems along with gm's controls and software models will be used to develop an aerospace power train system. Liebherr-Aerospace is one of the industry leading aerospace on-board aircraft system suppliers and believes with gm hydrogen technology that they can deliver a power train solution that will lower emissions, lower aircraft noise and improve quality of life for humanity.

gm through it's relationship with Honda, is one of the world's most advanced fuel cell developers in many industrial fields and looks to expand that into the aeronautics field. gm's fuel cell business benefits from decades of investment in engineering and manufacturing expertise in high volume processes that can bring economy of scale to fuel cell production.

To quote Global HYDROTEC gm Executive Director Charlie Freese, Aircraft are a great litmus test for the strength and versatility of our HYDROTEC fuel cells. The HYDROTEC technology can be used to address a wide range of uses in reducing a key issue, CO2 on land, sea, air or rail. The collaboration with Liebherr will open up new possibilities for aircraft.

