2026 IONIQ 5 EV Lineup has Major Price Reduction

Hyundai Motor America reinforced their commitment to EVs in making them more accessible and competitive in today's evolving U.S. EV market. In better alignment with current market dynamics, supporting increased U.S. production volume, Hyundai announced for the 2026 Model year price reductions ranging from $7,600 to $9,800 dollars across the complete model lineup.
To quote president and CEO of Hyundai North America Randy Parker, “Hyundai is taking bold steps to ensure our award-winning IONIQ 5 remains a top choice for EV buyers, this pricing realignment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional technology and innovation without compromise.”
The 2026 lineup has the following changes:
- Dual amperage Level1 / Level 2 combination charger now included with all models
- New Sage Silver Matte color
- Vibrant Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pearl colors available on all models
Hyundai remains committed to delivering top value and even though the federal rebate has ended, Hyundai will continue to honor the $7,500 rebate on all qualifying purchases and leases of the 2025 IONIQ 5's left in stock.
Hyundai IONIQ 5 has earned the following awards:
- World Car of the Year
- World Electric Vehicle of the Year
- World Car Design of the Year
- IIHS Top Safety Pick+
- Best Electric SUV – U.S. News & World Report
- Best Tech Powertrain – MotorTrend
- EV of the Year – Car and Driver
- Top Pick for New Parents/Suburbanites/Tomorrow Seekers – Newsweek Auto Awards
- Best Cars for the Money – U.S. News
- Best Electric Vehicle – Cars.com
- Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems
- Best Buy Awards – Kelley Blue Book
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.