Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close

  • 💬 Join the Conversation

    CnG Logo SQ 2023 RedBlue FavIcon300w.png
    Since 2001, Cheers & Gears has been the go-to hub for automotive enthusiasts. Join today to access our vibrant forums, upload your vehicle to the Garage, and connect with fellow gearheads around the world.

     

  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    2026 IONIQ 5 EV Lineup has Major Price Reduction

      As the sun sets on the U.S. EV Rebates program, Hyundai has taken the step to keep EVs selling and with this, is price reductions that are bigger than the Rebate used to be. Check how how big the price reductions are by model.

    Hyundai Motor America reinforced their commitment to EVs in making them more accessible and competitive in today's evolving U.S. EV market. In better alignment with current market dynamics, supporting increased U.S. production volume, Hyundai announced for the 2026 Model year price reductions ranging from $7,600 to $9,800 dollars across the complete model lineup.

    To quote president and CEO of Hyundai North America Randy Parker, “Hyundai is taking bold steps to ensure our award-winning IONIQ 5 remains a top choice for EV buyers, this pricing realignment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional technology and innovation without compromise.”

    The 2026 lineup has the following changes:

    • Dual amperage Level1 / Level 2 combination charger now included with all models
    • New Sage Silver Matte color
    • Vibrant Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pearl colors available on all models

    Hyundai remains committed to delivering top value and even though the federal rebate has ended, Hyundai will continue to honor the $7,500 rebate on all qualifying purchases and leases of the 2025 IONIQ 5's left in stock.

    Hyundai IONIQ 5 has earned the following awards:

    • World Car of the Year
    • World Electric Vehicle of the Year
    • World Car Design of the Year
    • IIHS Top Safety Pick+
    • Best Electric SUV – U.S. News & World Report
    • Best Tech Powertrain – MotorTrend
    • EV of the Year – Car and Driver
    • Top Pick for New Parents/Suburbanites/Tomorrow Seekers – Newsweek Auto Awards
    • Best Cars for the Money – U.S. News
    • Best Electric Vehicle – Cars.com
    • Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems
    • Best Buy Awards – Kelley Blue Book
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    Part of this was planned a few years ago. Hyundai moved production of the Ioniq 5 to the U.S. to help with pricing. before tariffs were a thing.  I think the 2026 model year is the first full year of US production.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt

    What makes this so great is that the reduction is more than the IRA Rebate and way better than the idiot Tesla 11% increase in cost with an auto $6,500 Tesla rebate for purchases or leases. Tesla is stupid compared to Hyundai. At least Ford and GM have honored the $7,500 rebates still but kept prices the same. I suspect we will see them drop prices to compete with Hyundai.

    Be interesting to see how Kia and Genesis responds as well as the European companies and the few Japanese options.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    A needed cut since this vehicle has been on the market a while.  I wonder if they are making any money on these at that price.  

    But the only way EV's take over is when they get cheaper than gas, this is still more than a Tucson, but the gap is getting closer.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    37 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    A needed cut since this vehicle has been on the market a while.  I wonder if they are making any money on these at that price.  

    But the only way EV's take over is when they get cheaper than gas, this is still more than a Tucson, but the gap is getting closer.

    EVs in North America better get an even MORE price cut because the Chinese EV makers are on stand-by and ready to flood this market.  All it takes is Canada to eliminate the 100% tariffs on them and Chinese EVs will enter with ease spelling the end for GM and Ford and quite possibly Tesla.  Stellantis could maybe survive via Europe but only in Europe.   KIA could survive as KIA's mother market is not a dumb one like in Trump's America. 

    Its funny to me when anti-EV morons say NOBODY wants an EV.  Yet...the US and Canada have 100% tariffs on them. If NOBODY wants EVs, then why the 100% tariff on them? NOBODY would be buying them anyway regardless if tariffed or not.  Nobody wants EVs, right???!!! 

    But ah.....people DO want EVs. ESPECIALLY if they are of the low-priced variety.  And it seems like the ones that China will offer us WOULD be of the low-priced yet very competent variety.    

    The situation of new car prices in the US, even for ICEV, has reached the point of ridiculousness. And with many jobs being lost daily, the question is, who the hell could afford ANY new car in the US REGARDLESS if ICEV or EV?

    But here in Canada, we are doing well enough.  We are de-coupling from the US in certain areas. In other markets, Canada is side stepping and pivoting away from the US but keeping the US as a partner...for now.  

    In the automotive area, we are quite dependant still and quite in bed with the US.  But, push come to shove, and we may have to drastically de-couple and fast.  And it aint a joke either.  Our politically Provincial leaders, most of them, are SERIOUSLY DEMANDING our Prime Minister to SERIOUSLY take into consideration in eliminating these tariffs we have levied on Chinese EVs to let them in our market.  And Carney, our PM, is REALLY looking into this matter.  Yet again, sometime this week, tomorrow or whatever, he will meet with Trump to discuss the bulsshyte talk of the 51st  State rhetoric and the tariff situation between the US and Canada.  If this talk will go nowhere,  like it probably will lead to nothing... Chineses EVs are THAT much closer in being sold in Canada.   

    Trump likes to lie and suggest Canada is folding, but its the opposite, anytime talks between Carney and Trump fail, another nail in the coffin for the US as Carney then just goes to Europe and makes another trade deal for Canada and the Eurozone.  China will probably be solved before 2026 appears...  

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    On 10/6/2025 at 6:39 PM, oldshurst442 said:

    EVs in North America better get an even MORE price cut because the Chinese EV makers are on stand-by and ready to flood this market.  All it takes is Canada to eliminate the 100% tariffs on them and Chinese EVs will enter with ease spelling the end for GM and Ford and quite possibly Tesla.  Stellantis could maybe survive via Europe but only in Europe.   KIA could survive as KIA's mother market is not a dumb one like in Trump's America. 

    Its funny to me when anti-EV morons say NOBODY wants an EV.  Yet...the US and Canada have 100% tariffs on them. If NOBODY wants EVs, then why the 100% tariff on them? NOBODY would be buying them anyway regardless if tariffed or not.  Nobody wants EVs, right???!!! 

    But ah.....people DO want EVs. ESPECIALLY if they are of the low-priced variety.  And it seems like the ones that China will offer us WOULD be of the low-priced yet very competent variety.    

    The situation of new car prices in the US, even for ICEV, has reached the point of ridiculousness. And with many jobs being lost daily, the question is, who the hell could afford ANY new car in the US REGARDLESS if ICEV or EV?

    But here in Canada, we are doing well enough.  We are de-coupling from the US in certain areas. In other markets, Canada is side stepping and pivoting away from the US but keeping the US as a partner...for now.  

    In the automotive area, we are quite dependant still and quite in bed with the US.  But, push come to shove, and we may have to drastically de-couple and fast.  And it aint a joke either.  Our politically Provincial leaders, most of them, are SERIOUSLY DEMANDING our Prime Minister to SERIOUSLY take into consideration in eliminating these tariffs we have levied on Chinese EVs to let them in our market.  And Carney, our PM, is REALLY looking into this matter.  Yet again, sometime this week, tomorrow or whatever, he will meet with Trump to discuss the bulsshyte talk of the 51st  State rhetoric and the tariff situation between the US and Canada.  If this talk will go nowhere,  like it probably will lead to nothing... Chineses EVs are THAT much closer in being sold in Canada.   

    Trump likes to lie and suggest Canada is folding, but its the opposite, anytime talks between Carney and Trump fail, another nail in the coffin for the US as Carney then just goes to Europe and makes another trade deal for Canada and the Eurozone.  China will probably be solved before 2026 appears...  

     

    If there was no tariff on Chinese EVs, the time it would take for Chinese EV's to basically wipe out legacy automakers would only be the time it takes for them to build more factories and produce the cars and ship them across the ocean.  

    I for the most part would like to see 0% tariffs because I think for the most part you let the free market play out and costs are lower for consumers that way.  I get that in some areas you need some minor tariffs, or putting tariffs or sanctions on countries like Iran or Russia just to stop their imports for a war reason.  On Chinese cars, it should probably be 20%, if the domestics can't beat them with a 20% advantage they should be out of business.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Support Real Automotive Journalism

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001, Cheers & Gears has delivered real content and honest opinions — not emotionless AI output or manufacturer-filtered fluff.

    If you value independent voices and authentic reviews, consider subscribing. Plans start at just $2.25/month, and paid members enjoy an ad-light experience.*

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • A Horse With No Name
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By A Horse With No Name · Posted

      And here we are in complete agreement 
    • smk4565
      Beautiful Cars Appreciation Thread

      By smk4565 · Posted

      And they used to make this, with probably the best wheels ever.  Then it went downhill fast.
    • G. David Felt
      Beautiful Cars Appreciation Thread

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      Will be interesting to see how mercedes uses their 800V EV system on the current auto's, hopefully they can get their mojo back on style and YES, I agree that BMW peaked in the 90's with style and has clearly lost it with the Big Nostril Grills. How anyone thinks this looks good is beyond me.
    • G. David Felt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      Like showing proof of insurance, either proof of purchase of a gun safe (Yes, I know this could be forged), proof of home insurance showing Guns and gun safe on the insurance (Yes, I know this could be forged). There is no bullet proof way of ensuring gun locks and gun safes, but we have to do our best.  I also think there is no need for Military style guns in public possession, but that is my feeling, and I know gun companies would fight this as they feel they have a right to sell everything to everyone and be damn any regulations about responsibility. Gotta start somewhere for better gun safety.
    • oldshurst442
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      My country is not the one that is threatening ICE agents at the Superbowl just because there will be  a gay Puerto Rican performing t the half time show. Need I show you the peaceful tactics of ICE agents?   Need I spell out the homophobic so called Christian reasons of why said performer is not wanted at the Superbowl half time show? Need I also spell out the love that one sector of Americans have for another? All the things that I have pointed out that you call insufferable... PS: Charlie Kirk spewed ALL that kind hatred in his podcasts and University campus debates. The Bad Bunny hatred at the half time show hatred...   Charlie Kirk advocated for gun violence too and ironically died in the very same way he condoned...  And the shooter of Charlie Kirk at that school was another far right phoquetard.   So phoque you @ccap41  for it all!!!  Are you trying to shame me for what your shytty country has become?  You cant see your own hypocrisy of questioning MY thoughts on how your phoquing shytty country is soooooo phoquing shytty? Dude...shame on you and your fellow country men.  YOU and YOUR countrymen are insufferable...   

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search