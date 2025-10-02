2026 IONIQ 5 EV Lineup has Major Price Reduction

Hyundai Motor America reinforced their commitment to EVs in making them more accessible and competitive in today's evolving U.S. EV market. In better alignment with current market dynamics, supporting increased U.S. production volume, Hyundai announced for the 2026 Model year price reductions ranging from $7,600 to $9,800 dollars across the complete model lineup.

To quote president and CEO of Hyundai North America Randy Parker, “Hyundai is taking bold steps to ensure our award-winning IONIQ 5 remains a top choice for EV buyers, this pricing realignment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional technology and innovation without compromise.”

The 2026 lineup has the following changes:

Dual amperage Level1 / Level 2 combination charger now included with all models

New Sage Silver Matte color

Vibrant Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pearl colors available on all models

Hyundai remains committed to delivering top value and even though the federal rebate has ended, Hyundai will continue to honor the $7,500 rebate on all qualifying purchases and leases of the 2025 IONIQ 5's left in stock.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 has earned the following awards: