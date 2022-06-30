All-Electric IONIQ-6 Streamliner Sedan is Unveiled

The second model in Hyundai's IONIQ all-electric lineup brand is revealed to be the Electrified Streamliner IONIQ-6 sedan. Aerodynamically sculpted and uses innovative sustainable materials reflecting todays EV customer values is characterized by clean, simple lines and a pure flowing form described by Hyundai designers as "Emotional Efficiency".

Ethical Uniqueness is Hyundai's customer-centric commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility for the new era of electric mobility. To quote SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center:

“IONIQ 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics,” “The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the IONIQ 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers personalized place for all."

Hyundai's mindful interior design has allowed them to hit the following five bullet points for the IONIQ-6 Streamliner Sedan:

Hyundai’s new entry in its IONIQ dedicated BEV lineup brand realizes streamlined aesthetics and functional efficiency under the design theme of Ethical Uniqueness

Cocoon-like cabin with comfort features and customizable lighting offers personalized and spacious interior space

Single-curved aerodynamic profile and carefully crafted contours create Hyundai’s lowest drag coefficient of 0.21[1]

IONIQ 6 introduces newly designed ‘H’ emblem and uses over 700 Parametric Pixels for uniqueness

Sustainable materials applied to throughout, reflecting a commitment to clean mobility values

Hyundai choose to take a human-centric design that looks to keep diverse lifestyles in mind rather than a one-style-fits-all approach. This they believe will ensure that you have cars and suv's for all with a mindful personalized cocoon interior for each person unique personality.

Hyundia's E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform was created to enable and empower the designers in stretching the interior, front and rear, to create optimized legroom and spaciousness that lets passengers stay comfortable in the vehicle. The platform allows a true flat floor giving an expansive feeling.

The User-centric interior was designed to be ergonomically easy to use and located to reduce distractions, spur safe intuitive driving through the use of a 12-inch full-touch digital cluster and a 12-inch infotainment display with a generous in-car storage via the bridge-type center console.

Interior Dual Color Ambient Lighting provides overall illumination for the IONIQ-6. Users can choose from a 64-color spectrum and six dual color themes that have been designed by color experts to help drivers and passengers feel relaxed and comfortable. The steering wheel incorporates a 4-dot interactive pixel lights enabling easy communication between the driver and vehicle.

Removal of all buttons from the front doors provide more breathing room and storage, accentuating the sense of spaciousness and uniqueness.

Sustainability in the use of eco-friendly materials is applied to various touchpoints. From recycled pigment paint, eco-processed leather, recycled PET fabrics, bio TPO skin for the dashboards to recycled fishing net carpet is just a small listing of the quality eco-friendly approach Hyundai is taking with their EV product line.

Emotional Efficiency has been sculpted into the silhouette of the sensuous curves of the IONIQ-6. An ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21 is complimented by its low nose, active air flaps at the front, wheel gap reducers and optional slim digital side mirrors with interior screens (available in select markets where approved).

IONIQ-6's enviable aerodynamics is achieved by full coverage of the undercarriage, optimized deflectors and reduced wheel-arch gap. From the lower front air dam, up and over as well as under the car, every detail is designed to optimize the ultra-low coefficient.

Integrated into the IONIQ-6 is over 700 Parametric Pixels from the headlamps, rear combination lamps, front lower sensors, air vent garnishes and the center console indicator reinforcing the IONIQ brand's identity.

The rear wing's Parametric Pixel High-Mounted Stop Lamp delivers an eye-catching light execution with the brakes are applied

Full specifications including the electrified streamliner's features and advanced technologies will take place at the world premier July 2022.

For more information on IONIQ-6, visit the campaign page: https://ioniq6.hyundai.com/

