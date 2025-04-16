The Big Hyundai Palisade gets a Big Makeover

N ew York - "Bigger, Better, Further" is the tagline for the 2026 Hyundai Palisade, released this morning at the New York International Auto Show. Hyundai's biggest SUV boasts a longer wheelbase, shorter overhangs, a new engine lineup, and more ambitious off-road trim.

The 2026 Palisade's bold new design take the prior model's premium look even further upmarket. Standing up tall and proud up front is a grille and fascia that would be at home on luxury brands significantly more expensive. The same upscale look is continued in a handsome side profile that is reminiscent of luxury competitors with two words in their name. In spite of this upright and boxy look, Hyundai engineers achieved a 0.31 coefficient of drag, one of the lowest in the segment, to improve fuel economy and suppress wind noise. Overall, the length and wheelbase grow by 2.5-inches and 2.7-inches respectively, but the front overhang is reduced by 1.6-inches.

Those space increases offer occupants better ingress and egress to the redesigned interior. A large and detailed horizontal dash great the driver and front passenger with depth and large screens. Dual 12.1-inch displays provide easy access to information and entertainment while physical buttons are placed lower for more frequent adjustments. Standard is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with dual front wireless charging pads with active cooling. An interesting option is an available UV sterilization compartment located in the center console.

An Advanced Rear Occupant Alert discreetly mounted beneath the headliner monitors the rear-seat area to detect the movements of children, automatically reminding drivers to check the rear seats when exiting the vehicle. If the system detects movement in the rear seats after the driver leaves and locks the vehicle, it can sound the horn and send an alert to the driver’s smartphone via Bluelink. The system is designed to help prevent children from being forgotten in the car, but it can also help in the event that a child accidentally locks themselves in.

Hyundai Digital Key 2.0 is offered, allowing owners to use their phone as their key and even "loan" keys digitally to friends or family. Hyundai pay offers in-car payment functionality for gas pumps, parking garages, and more, protecting your card payments from skimmers.

New Power

Powertrains for the 2026 Palisade have been updated. A new 3.5-liter direct-injected V6 is offered as standard, making 287 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque (preliminary estimates) and attached to an 8-speed automatic driving either the front or all wheels. Targeted tow rating is 5,000 lbs. For the first time, the 2026 Palisade is also being offered with a hybrid powertrain featuring a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder that makes an estimated 285 horsepower. Inside the hybrid's 6-speed automatic transmission are two electric motors that add up to an additional 90 horsepower for a total of 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid is targeted to achieve over 30 mpg on the highway and a range of up to 619 miles to a tank. Hyundai targets a 4,000 lb tow rating for the hybrid.

Update to the XRT trim

For 2026, Hyundai updates the XRT trim to XRT Pro with greater visual differentiation and capabilities.

XRT PRO-exclusive electronic rear limited-slip differential (eLSD)

8.4 inches of ground clearance (+1 inch vs. non XRT PRO models)

Improved approach (20.5°), departure (22.4°), and breakover (18.3°) geometry

All-terrain 255/60R18 tires

Blind Spot View Monitor

Surround View Monitor (with forward ground view)

Real-time pitch and roll, compass, and elevation displays

HTRAC® all-wheel drive

New Mud, Sand, and Snow terrain modes

Exposed functional canyon red recovery hooks front and rear

Downhill Brake Control

Tow mode

OEM tow hitch

XRT PRO-exclusive 18-inch dark-finish alloy wheels

XRT PRO rear badging

XRT dark exterior accents (grille, window surround, cladding)

H-Tex leatherette seating surfaces with front heating and ventilation

Heated steering wheel

Bose® 14-speaker premium audio system

Ambient lighting

115-volt power outlet

Power moonroof

The 2026 Palisade will be built in Ulsan, South Korea. ICE models are set to arrive at Hyundai dealers in early summer, with hybrid models scheduled to go on sale early fall.