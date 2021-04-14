1,877 HP might be your next Toyota/Lexus BEV by Yamaha Motor Co.

Yamaha Motor Co. announced April 12, 2021 their new Hyper-EV motor allowing them to reach the highest output density for the EV class. In the past, Yamaha has been selling their first generation EV motor that had a range of 35 - 200 kW for auto's and mobility applications. Today's new generation of Hyper-EV motors now boasts output up to 350kW (469 hp) @ 800 volts per motor or a total of 1.4MW or 1,877 hp in a four motor AWD configuration.

Yamaha is taking EV motor development to a new industry leading level by leaving behind the module components mechanical and electrical separate units. This newly developed electric motor is a compact unit that combines mechanical and electrical as a single entity, integrating the gear, inverter into a single unit. This is in anticipation of installation of multiple units on a single vehicle.

Yamaha will be presenting this new motor line at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021 in Yokohama scheduled for May 26th to May 28th 2021.

More information is expected to be released at the auto engineering show, but one can make some assumptions based on the few details on this new motor line and past details of Yamaha EV motors. Torque vectoring and redundancy of controllers is a benefit of this compact single unit in a multiple motor application.

Consider also that Yamaha Motor Co has a considerable investment in ownership by Toyota Motor Company and since Toyota currently uses Yamaha ICE engines in certain Toyota/Lexus auto's, that this motor line could very well show up in Toyota's BEV product line that is coming. Toyota has also stated they will show off this year their 800 volt solid state battery system in a BEV that will launch a complete line of auto's for global sales. It would make sense that this motor could cover from entry level to luxury level and performance BEVs.

Another interesting take is this motor line could find it's way into 3rd party sellers of conversion products. Convert your ICE Chevrolet Avalanche to AWD four Yamaha Hyper-EV motors with 1,877 HP giving you a large potential FRUNK with a battery pack between the wheels for a low center of gravity.

