Alpha Motor Prepares to Unveil Alpha Electric Truck

Alpha Motors Corporation or AMC has shown up here at Cheers and Gears earlier this year when they unveiled multiple electric auto's from trucks to cars all in model form.

Now we get an update on the actual concept truck they have built as August 24th, 2021 AMC will unveal to the public at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California the Debute of the WOLF. The pure electric truck with a soul according to their press release. The public has expressed large interest in a cleaner life style auto and AMC believes they are delivering this with their first pivotal achievement of taking from art concept and models to actual building a working prototype.

The Alpha Wolf is targeted for production at the end of 2023.

Those that want more information about the truck can go here for further information.

You can reserve any of the following models:

Video overview of the Wolf is found here:

SuperWolf was unveiled on July 22nd but was as can be seen only in model concept.

One can check out videos on all of AMC planned future product line here: Alpha Motor Corporation - YouTube

Alpha Motors has a company drive and passion per their web site to create next generation of clean energy vehicles as the companies core passion as they serve as a platform for positive change.

Alpha Motors has teamed also with the Michael J. Fox Foundation in raising support for Parkinson's research. With 60,000 new cases diagnosed in 2021 in the US alone with no known cure, AMC is supporting via marketing and helping to raise funds to find a cure.

AMC and the Micheal J. Fox Foundation is excited for the World to see The WOLF come August 24th, 2021

