  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Amid Brexit Fears, Companies Announce Production Stoppage

      ...bracing for a No-Deal Brexit...

    Jaguar Land Rover has announced a temporary halt in production in November as the threat of disruption from a No-Deal Brexit looms.  BMW and Toyota have already announced plans for temporary work stoppages at their UK factories. All four of JLR's UK factories are affected. 

    Although No-Deal Brexit is still not a certainty. Manufacturers like JLR have to plan for the worst.  JLR uses 20 million parts a day and needs to have those parts available at just the right time. 

    Toyota will be stopping production of the Corolla Hatchback and Avensis on November 1st. BMW is planning on stopping Mini production in early November, but Rolls-Royce and BMW engine plants are expected to continue production. 

    Source: Motor1 UK

    dfelt

    This is going to get much worse and the working class that voted for this stupidity thinking it would make UK stronger are now realizing the narrow mindedness of the politicians who went after personal projects for the few over the good of the many.

    This is going to hurt the UK for a long long time.

