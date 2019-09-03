Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Bugatti Breaks 300 mph Barrier; Retires from Record Breaking

      ...They've gone as fast at they'll go...

    A near-production prototype Bugatti Chiron on special Michelin tires has broken the 300 mph barrier in Germany at the Ehra-Lessien proving ground. Though full specs were not announced, but it is suspected to have 1,578 horsepower, carbon fiber components, taller gearing, lowered suspension, and specialized Michelin tires. 

    The test mule received a clip on rear tail with a more aggressive diffuser. If the car makes it into production, it will hold the record as the fastest production cars. The current holder is the Koenigsegg Agera RS that maxed out at 277 mph.

    Just after the record setting run, Bugatti's president Stephan Winkelmann has said that the brand is done chasing speed records. He added, "From now on, we will focus on other areas". 

    dfelt

    Yes, they will focus on other areas till a perfected hover craft is the new auto and then air speed records are up for grabs. :P

    Will be interesting to see what these other areas are going to be.

