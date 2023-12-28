Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    Cummins Agrees to Settle Claims of Emissions Tests Cheating

      This agreement costs Cummins $1.67 billion

    Cummins Inc., the manufacturer of diesel engines, has reached an agreement with the United States and the State of California. The $1.675 billion settlement would be the largest penalty for Clean Air Act Violations. Hundreds of thousands of engines were found with an emission-cheating defeat device. There were 630,000 defeat devices from 2013 to 2019 RAM 2500 and 3500 trucks. 

    The Clean Air Act requires automakers and engine manufacturers to comply with emission limits. Defeat devices can be hardware or software, which can modify emission tests. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland from The Justice Department issued the following statement:

    “The Justice Department is committed to vigorously enforcing the environmental laws that protect the American people from harmful pollutants. 

    “Today, the Justice Department reached an initial agreement with Cummins Inc. to settle claims that, over the past decade, the company unlawfully altered hundreds of thousands of engines to bypass emissions tests in violation of the Clean Air Act. As part of the agreement, the Justice Department will require Cummins to pay $1.675 billion, the largest civil penalty we have ever secured under the Clean Air Act, and the second largest environmental penalty ever secured.

    “The types of devices we allege that Cummins installed in its engines to cheat federal environmental laws have a significant and harmful impact on people’s health and safety. For example, in this case, our preliminary estimates suggest that defeat devices on some Cummins engines have caused them to produce thousands of tons of excess emissions of nitrogen oxides. The cascading effect of those pollutants can, over long-term exposure, lead to breathing issues like asthma and respiratory infections."

    Cummins released a statement on Friday, December 22nd, stating Cummins “has seen no evidence that anyone acted in bad faith.” Along with this statement, Cummins said they "fully cooperated" with regulators. 

    • Oh Yeah! 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    Cummins should have to pay to have updated emissions devices put on those engines to clean up the air. They are killing us with their toxic emissions.

    Wonder how RAM will respond to this as I have to wonder how they did not know that there was defeat devices on these trucks.

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    NHTSA Reports All 2023 Recalls

    Reporting through December 20th, 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has data about manufacturer recalls for the year. Ford has issued 54 recalls affecting 5,692,135 vehicles. Not only is this the highest of any automaker, but it marks the third year in a row that Ford is at the top spot for recalls. Ford had almost twice as many Kia vehicles at 3 million. This was related to leaking brake fluid which is a fire risk. Stellantis came second with 45 recalls and 2.

    Automotive Industry

    Auto Factories Slowing Down Due to Car Dealers' Overstocking

    Car dealers have more cars in stock as of December since the spring of 2021. The metric car dealers use to measure their supplies is "days of inventory". This measures how long it would take to sell a new car at today's sales price. The age-old industry guideline is 60 days on a car lot. According to Cox Automotive, the average dealer has a 71-day supply. When you have an oversupply, prices start to lower. KBB states that the average for new car prices dropped from November 2022 to November

    Automotive Industry

    GM Issues a Stop Delivery on a Few SUVs

    General Motors announced on December 1st, 2023 a stop delivery of certain 2024 Chevy Equinox, Blazer, Blazer EV, and GMC Terrain models. A document published by NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration" specified certain Chevy Equinox and other vehicles were announced. GM has provided a list of VINs.  Although GM halted deliveries, the main issue has not been publicly announced. This stop delivery is labeled under "Global Safety Field Investigations.". This suggests that GM is

    General Motors


×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search