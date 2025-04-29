House Republicans Propose Electric Vehicle Fees to Fund Transportation Programs

House Republicans, lead by Sam Graves, Republican for Montana and head of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee are proposing a $250 annual charge for electric vehicles as part of an effort to shore up funding for the national highway system and other transportation projects. Graves stated that with the increase in electric, hybrid and just overall efficiency in internal combustion automobiles that the federal tax collected per mile traveled has dropped, making it a challenge to keep the Federal Highway Administration funded. With the new fees, Republicans hope to raise $50 billion in new funding over the next 10 years. The additional money would go to pay for highway repairs and additional funding for air traffic control. Republicans point out that since 2008, more than $275 billion has been shifted from the general fund to pay for road repairs.

The federal government has not raised fuel taxes, currently 18.3 cents per gallon, since October of 1993.

The latest proposed fee schedule would be $250 per electric vehicle per year and $100 per hybrid-vehicle per year. An earlier proposal had the electric vehicle fee at $200 per year and also included a $20 per year fee for gasoline and diesel powered vehicles. The Federal fee would be on top of any state fees imposed. Many states have adopted EV fees to replace the loss in gas tax revenue at the local level.

The federal fees are tied to inflation and would be recalculated each year and grow over time.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has pointed out that the proposed $250 fee would require the average EV owner to pay the equivalent 1366 gallons gas tax while hybrid owners would pay roughly the equivalent of 547 gallons of fuel tax on top of paying 18.3 cents at the pump. For an EV owner, they would be paying as much tax as someone driving 15,000 miles per year in an 11 mpg vehicle.

The average amount of gas used by non-hybrid gasoline vehicles is roughly 489 gallons per year.

This latest proposal comes just two months after the House attempted to propose a bill that would have killed the Biden-era electric tax credit system and funding for manufacturing of batteries to EVs. With state republicans worried about billions that would be lost due to killing of the IRA bill, house republicans have focused on how to make everyone pay more into the federal system. The GOP says it is only fair that Hybrid and Electric vehicle owners pay their fair share into the federal Highway Administration department.