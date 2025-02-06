Jump to content
    Moving from Public Beta to Full-Scale National Release, iONNA Goes Live

      Eight of the world's largest automakers desire to lead, innovate, create and drive forward has reach fruition.

    Hyundai, BMW, Stellantis, Kia, General Motors, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota are eight of the worlds' largest automakers and today are celebrating the successful launch of their purpose-built redefinition of charging as an end-to-end integrated customer charging experience. 

    This purpose-built charging solution delivers on the mission they set forth in February 2024. with 100 sites contracted, over 1000 charging bays, enabling EV road trips coast to coast by the end of 2025 with 400 kWh DC Ultra-Fast chargers.

    February 2025 marks the beginning of a massive nationwide buildout of ultra-fast DC charging stations. This milestone marks a historic moment for the American road, as eight global automakers join at the first ever IONNA Rechargery in Apex, NC, and new HQ and Customer Experience Lab in Durham, NC. A joint ribbon-cutting event signifying an unprecedented commitment to build a best-in-class charging network – designed, engineered, and built right here in the USA.

    The motto that the fantastic eight automakers stated in 2024 was "Measure Twice and Cut Once". This happened with a rigorous testing phase in the second half of 2024. Automaker vehicle fleets and everyday drivers helped stress-test the IONNA network, completing more than 4,400 charging sessions, on over 80 unique vehicle models, and dispensing nearly 63 thousand kilowatt-hours of energy. IONNA has refined its hardware, software, and customer experience to confidently step into a new phase of nationwide expansion.

    To mark this next national release stage, IONNA is proud to announce in excess of 100 contracted sites nationwide, including this week’s opening of new Rechargeries in Houston, Texas and Abilene, Kansas, with Willcox, Arizona joining another six additional locations under construction today. In addition, the opening of its headquarters and customer experience lab, a hub dedicated to ongoing testing, innovation, and unwavering commitment to a driver-first experience.

    iONNA is just not deploying infrastructure; this is a substantial investment in American Jobs, American Manufacturing, Growing the next Golden age of Driving across America. iONNA has committed to building 30,000 charging bays by 2030 representing new jobs across the nation, cutting-edge technological innovation, igniting a new fire under Americans with a vision to drive America's roads, seeing the country.

    IONNA will set a new standard for interoperability and ease of use in 2025. Plug & Charge technology, already available now, will grow to include a leading number of automakers as the year progresses. Through vehicle integration, IONNA will also enable features like AI-driven smart reservations/routing optimization, in-car payments, and other features – the most integration-rich charging network in America is on its way.

    Beginning in Q1 2025 at the Garner, NC location, IONNA will introduce computer-vision powered by AI and sensor fusion technology to enable automated grab & go offerings. Made possible by collaborating with Amazon and leveraging their industry leading “Just Walk Out” technology, these cutting-edge retail spaces will allow drivers to grab refreshments and essentials 24/7 and without checkout lines.

    Today, iONNA has moved forward to Juice up America, one Rechargery at a time. Check out more of this EV charging company by visiting their website.

    iONNA

    With an Average of 10 ultra-fast 400 kWh charging bays that support both CCS and NACS, iONNA is planning to have 3,000 new EV charging stations nationwide by 2030 if not more.

    Charging Made Easy: Your Guide to Charging with IONNA

    Where can I find my local rechargery?
    You can always check the iONNA website for the most up to date information on locations, including those that are 'coming soon'! You can also find them by searching for "IONNA" on Plugshare, Google Maps, Apple Maps, ChargePoint, Shell, and more. 

    One point to make about Tesla, if the Tesla was built before 2020, it will require a hardware upgrade to be able to charge properly. Contact your Tesla Service center or check your owner's manual for details on third-party charging.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    oldshurst442

    This is great!!! 

    Its awesome what humans could accomplish when united.  And that statement is FULL of innuendo. 

    8 of the largest car companies got together to engineer all categories in EV charging to FINALLY get the EV charging in the direction in needs to go for the new evolution of personal transportation to get ahead and displace ICEVs for the future. 

    Adding all these IONNA chargers, and many many more to come, to the already existing Tesla chargers which might grow some more if Tesla fires their Chief Executive Officer.  If not, IONNA could just take over and convert Tesla chargers into IONNA slowly slowly when Tesla goes bankrupt from a leader leading them off a cliff...

    And if a smart  business man, say Kevin O'Leary, got to together with another smart billionnaire business man, say Mark Cuban, who could have shmoozed another savvy billionnaire business man, say Jeff Bezos as less than 4 years ago, to get together with all kinds of techy folk to build an EV infrastructure, and got with billionnaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch to report the BENEFITS of EVs rather than bullshyte with MIS and DIS information on different subjects and maybe even get the Trump boys to market these EV power stations with the Trump name and logo on the EV stations, maybe the EV outlook in the US and Canada would have looked a LOT different than it is today...  And all those folk that I mentioned would have had a small oligarch monopoly with an EV charging station empire if you think about it...

    But greedy fascist ideas got in the way with the Trumps along with that faggot Elon Musk, (the homophobic slur is done on purpose to sarcastically call out what Trump, Musk and MAGA folk are demonizing and chastizing the LGBTQ community as I write this). Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary decided that being reality TV stars was the more lucrative choice in ironically having a reality TV show about loaning monies in exchange of being partners with people that have business plans and ideas...  Then Kevin's wife decides to kill a fellow yachtman while she was drunk piloting her when she hit the other yacht when Kevin the husband decided to shack up with Donald the orange fatphoque duck.  Bezos is too busy screwing his own employees while ditching to pay his fair share of taxes around the world demanding that his oversized yacht be priority when it couldnt cross beneath a bridge.  And some American and Canadian folk all gobble that crap up in this bizarro world reality we live in right now...   

    Imagine that, having businessmen come up with a product to sell that will fill a need?   What a strange concept.  And yet, Elon Musk, ironically by 2025 Elon Musk standards, he had that solution. But MIS and DIS information got the better of us because we are sooooooo phoquing stupid in our respective countries. 

    But the EV oligarch empire will remain in control with the 8 largest car manufacturers along with Tesla. And I dont see Tesla be too long for this world.   

    Edited by oldshurst442
    oldshurst442

    I forgot to mention that Jeff Bezos IS actually involved somewhat with IONNA.  But THAT is why I used him as an example for the other idiots I talked about because the other idiots I am ranted about are destroying our freedoms and consequently, our lives.   And all of them are connected to each other in one way or other AND to the automobile industry in one way or other as well.  Therefore me talking about a possible EV charger super empire collaboration between Bezos, the Trumps, O'Leary, Cuban, Rupert and even Musk partnered with electrical and software tech engineering giants is super feasible and realistic...  

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    G. David Felt
    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I forgot to mention that Jeff Bezos IS actually involved somewhat with IONNA.  But THAT is why I used him as an example for the other idiots I talked about because the other idiots I am ranted about are destroying our freedoms and consequently, our lives.   And all of them are connected to each other in one way or other AND to the automobile industry in one way or other as well.  Therefore me talking about a possible EV charger super empire collaboration between Bezos, the Trumps, O'Leary, Cuban, Rupert and even Musk partnered with electrical and software tech engineering giants is super feasible and realistic...  

     

    We need folks that actually care about building a business with hard working North American Folks like Lee Iacocca with Chrysler or Lou Gerstner CEO of IBM who brought it back from the Brink of collapse and built up a strong company with a deep bench of future leaders.

    Idiot47 has no clue on how to truly lead a business, let alone a country and now he says his son Donald Jr. will take over for him once he is dead. We are not a Dictatorship or Crown royal BS country.

    Americans need to stand up to these idiots and kick out the racist morons from here as well as South Africa.

    Now back to our regularly scheduled Auto Talk. iONNA is great and I really hope they grow much faster than they schedule by 2030 as I would be much happier with iONNA being a dominate Charging stop than Tesla Super Charging stations that I do not see myself ever using as long as Musk and his Lemming Board are running the company.

    iONNA for the win!!!!

    Love seeing the newly released Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV at the Opening ceremony.

