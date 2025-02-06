Moving from Public Beta to Full-Scale National Release, iONNA Goes Live

Hyundai, BMW, Stellantis, Kia, General Motors, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota are eight of the worlds' largest automakers and today are celebrating the successful launch of their purpose-built redefinition of charging as an end-to-end integrated customer charging experience.

This purpose-built charging solution delivers on the mission they set forth in February 2024. with 100 sites contracted, over 1000 charging bays, enabling EV road trips coast to coast by the end of 2025 with 400 kWh DC Ultra-Fast chargers.

February 2025 marks the beginning of a massive nationwide buildout of ultra-fast DC charging stations. This milestone marks a historic moment for the American road, as eight global automakers join at the first ever IONNA Rechargery in Apex, NC, and new HQ and Customer Experience Lab in Durham, NC. A joint ribbon-cutting event signifying an unprecedented commitment to build a best-in-class charging network – designed, engineered, and built right here in the USA.

The motto that the fantastic eight automakers stated in 2024 was "Measure Twice and Cut Once". This happened with a rigorous testing phase in the second half of 2024. Automaker vehicle fleets and everyday drivers helped stress-test the IONNA network, completing more than 4,400 charging sessions, on over 80 unique vehicle models, and dispensing nearly 63 thousand kilowatt-hours of energy. IONNA has refined its hardware, software, and customer experience to confidently step into a new phase of nationwide expansion.

To mark this next national release stage, IONNA is proud to announce in excess of 100 contracted sites nationwide, including this week’s opening of new Rechargeries in Houston, Texas and Abilene, Kansas, with Willcox, Arizona joining another six additional locations under construction today. In addition, the opening of its headquarters and customer experience lab, a hub dedicated to ongoing testing, innovation, and unwavering commitment to a driver-first experience.

iONNA is just not deploying infrastructure; this is a substantial investment in American Jobs, American Manufacturing, Growing the next Golden age of Driving across America. iONNA has committed to building 30,000 charging bays by 2030 representing new jobs across the nation, cutting-edge technological innovation, igniting a new fire under Americans with a vision to drive America's roads, seeing the country.

IONNA will set a new standard for interoperability and ease of use in 2025. Plug & Charge technology, already available now, will grow to include a leading number of automakers as the year progresses. Through vehicle integration, IONNA will also enable features like AI-driven smart reservations/routing optimization, in-car payments, and other features – the most integration-rich charging network in America is on its way.

Beginning in Q1 2025 at the Garner, NC location, IONNA will introduce computer-vision powered by AI and sensor fusion technology to enable automated grab & go offerings. Made possible by collaborating with Amazon and leveraging their industry leading “Just Walk Out” technology, these cutting-edge retail spaces will allow drivers to grab refreshments and essentials 24/7 and without checkout lines.

Today, iONNA has moved forward to Juice up America, one Rechargery at a time. Check out more of this EV charging company by visiting their website.

iONNA

With an Average of 10 ultra-fast 400 kWh charging bays that support both CCS and NACS, iONNA is planning to have 3,000 new EV charging stations nationwide by 2030 if not more.

Where can I find my local rechargery?

You can always check the iONNA website for the most up to date information on locations, including those that are 'coming soon'! You can also find them by searching for "IONNA" on Plugshare, Google Maps, Apple Maps, ChargePoint, Shell, and more.

One point to make about Tesla, if the Tesla was built before 2020, it will require a hardware upgrade to be able to charge properly. Contact your Tesla Service center or check your owner's manual for details on third-party charging.