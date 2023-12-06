Pilot / Flying J and General Motors Partnership Opens Their First 17 High-Speed Charging Locations

Pilot-Flying J and General Motors opened the first seventeen locations of their partnership for high-speed charging across the U.S., with twenty-five total targeted to be open by the end of the month. The chargers are part of the EVgo network and can deliver up to 350 kW charging. The partnership is targeting an additional 175 locations open by the end of next year.

The newly opened locations are spread across 13 states and feature round-the-clock staff, food and restroom amenities, and free wifi. The charging stations themselves will be pull-through to allow for the charging of EVs that are towing, and for vehicles equipped with it, will feature plug-and-charge compatibility for a seamless charging process. The locations will appear natively in GM's onboard navigation apps, the Pilot myRewards app, the EVgo app, Plugshare, and others. Pilot will offer extra discounts on charging for GM EV drivers, plus the ability to reserve a charger in advance. Other EV drivers using Pilot's myRewards app will receive additional discounts on food and merchandise.

Once complete, the project will include 500 locations with up to 2,000 fast chargers. Pilot's and Flying J's locations on rural interstate routes makes them especially attractive to EV drivers on a long-distance drive.