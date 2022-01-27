Jump to content
    Rimac Automobili Becomes Rimac Group and Rimac Technology, Newest EV Company

      Rimac Automobili, an EV Hyper Auto builder has become two companies expanding their ability to deliver superior electrification technologies to the auto industry.

    Affective January 1st, 2022, Rimac Automobili became two companies, Rimac Group which is a majority shareholder in the Bugatti Rimac with a 55% stake and Porsche owning the remaining 45%. Rimac Technology is a sister company 100% owned by Rimac Group.

     

     

    Rimac found themselves working with multiple auto companies to engineer, develop, produce and supply high-performance battery systems, electric drive units, electronic control systems, and user interface components. Rimac has established a reputation for providing leading advanced performance electronic technologies. 

    Rimac Technology is the major supplier of performance electronic BEV components to the following customers:

    Concept to series production, Rimac is dedicated to providing high-performance automotive technology solutions. Experience Rimac Technology.

     

    Rimac Technology currently is commissioned by more than 10 global OEMs using their over 10 years of battery development to produce high-performance battery packs that provide some of the highest power and energy density in high volume production. This starts with cell R&D and integration to multi-Use module design, thermal management from ultra-cold to extreme heat management, battery management, power distribution and DC/DC converters to the final vehicle integration.

    Rimac Technology is based in Zagreb, Croatia with a 1,000-person based team. This team has developed and has for sale to the global auto industry an extensive portfolio that you can find here: Portfolio | Rimac Technology (rimac-technology.com)

    From motors to gear boxes, controllers, distribution systems and even encrypted smart key systems. Rimac motors and gear boxes deliver some of the finest power output with torque vectoring possible. An example is that Rimac has two motors, SPM 280 which offers 375 HP / 205 lb-ft of torque and their SPM 900 motor which offers 603 HP / 664 lb-ft of torque. Taking this into account as an AWD version using the SPM 280 would be a total of 1,500 HP / 820 lb-ft of torque or with the SPM 900 in AWD form is 2,412 HP / 2,656 lb-ft of torque. With the use of Torque vectoring managing the 4 motors you would have world class grip in performance driving as well as possible in hauling a trailer or freight.  The image below shows the independent motors and the combined motor units that can be used in RWD, FWD or AWD. They also have their gearboxes that allow for additional extended combinations for BEV use.

    With a full portfolio of components when it comes to controllers, management systems, power converters, on board chargers, low voltage and high voltage power distribution systems, Rimac believes they have you covered to ensure optimized performance.

    Expanded ECU, ICU and Smart Key systems allows one to just about do a one stop shopping to build ones desired BEV.

    In support of Rimac Green initiative, Rimac has started development on their Green Campus that will allow employees to live and work in harmony with the environment as 36% of the space will be natural vegetation.

     

     

    Rimac Technology Officially Becomes Its Own Entity - Rimac Automobili (rimac-automobili.com)

    Press Releases Archive - Rimac Automobili (rimac-automobili.com)

    Rimac Group (rimac-group.com)

    Company | Rimac Technology (rimac-technology.com)

    Home | Rimac Technology (rimac-technology.com)

