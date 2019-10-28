Sinkhole Swallows Bus in Downtown Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh Port Authority Bus became stuck in a sink hole in downtown Pittsburgh this morning. The bus was waiting at a traffic light when the road gave way. There were two people on the bus who were able to get off the bus safely. A Kia Optima was also left with its front wheels hanging into the hole.

The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. outside the Westin Hotel downtown on the corner of 10th street and Penn Avenue. The hole is about 20 feet deep and 75 feet wide. The bus is sitting on three powerlines, two of which are high voltage 22,000 volt lines. Several gas lines and fiber lines have also be impacted.

The cranes to lift the bus out of the sink hole are being set up and will take 6 to 8 hours to assemble.

Traffic and bus routes will be rerouted around 10th street until it can be repaired.