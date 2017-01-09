  • Sign in to follow this  
    Infiniti Plans On Launching A Performance EV

    By William Maley

      • Infiniti appears to be going forward with an electric vehicle

    Infiniti has toyed with the idea of an electric vehicle with the Emerg-e and LE concepts. But it seems they are finally going forward with this idea.

    Infiniti boss Roland Krueger tells Autocar the luxury automaker is planning to launch a new electric vehicle within the next three years. Work is already underway as Krueger revealed that he has driven an early prototype of said vehicle. Not many details were given except that the model would be using a new platform and maintain "Infiniti's values of performance and handling."

    Expect Infiniti to pull some help from Nissan with this new model.

    Source: Autocar

    dfelt

    Interesting, should be a nice sleeper since they have never built anything that can excite me let alone the bigger market. They are a company that is way to conservative to actually build an exciting EV.

    If they do, then they might have found someone that can lead the company and actually build excitement.

    Gonna be interesting to watch.

