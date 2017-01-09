Infiniti Plans On Launching A Performance EV

Infiniti has toyed with the idea of an electric vehicle with the Emerg-e and LE concepts. But it seems they are finally going forward with this idea.

Infiniti boss Roland Krueger tells Autocar the luxury automaker is planning to launch a new electric vehicle within the next three years. Work is already underway as Krueger revealed that he has driven an early prototype of said vehicle. Not many details were given except that the model would be using a new platform and maintain "Infiniti's values of performance and handling."

Expect Infiniti to pull some help from Nissan with this new model.

