  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Preview: Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept

      The concept previews a new EV crossover for the Infiniti brand.

    Infiniti will be showing the QX Inspiration concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit next week.  The concept shows the direction Infiniti wishes to take in both vehicle styling and technology.  Infiniti hints that the vehicle will have "complete range confidence" leading us to believe that they expect EV range to meet or exceed the EV range from competitors like Jaguar and Tesla.  Infiniti promises a sensual, handcrafted, interior with "Japanese DNA"

    INFINITI's new concept will be revealed in Detroit on Jan. 14, 11:40 a.m. EST

    dfelt
    10 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Fantastic, looking forward to this.

    I am in total agreement with you on this and am excited by what we will see. Hope @Drew Dowdell or @William Maley if they are there can get close to get us some good pics. :D 

    ocnblu
    14 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I am in total agreement with you on this and am excited by what we will see. Hope @Drew Dowdell or @William Maley if they are there can get close to get us some good pics. :D 

    It is a bit risky, having your legs removed from the hip down, so you can fit inside this great humdinger.  Are you sure about this?  It is irreversible I think.

    A Horse With No Name
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    It is a bit risky, having your legs removed from the hip down, so you can fit inside this great humdinger.  Are you sure about this?  It is irreversible I think.

    Since we live in a country of people who have been whacked from above the neck line and are no longer able to think rationally....plenty of spare legs to go around young William...

    dfelt
    5 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    It is a bit risky, having your legs removed from the hip down, so you can fit inside this great humdinger.  Are you sure about this?  It is irreversible I think.

     

    3 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Since we live in a country of people who have been whacked from above the neck line and are no longer able to think rationally....plenty of spare legs to go around young William...

    2 Best Posts of the Morning, THANK YOU for such a Great Laugh this Friday morning!

    :roflmao:

