Preview: Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept

Infiniti will be showing the QX Inspiration concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit next week. The concept shows the direction Infiniti wishes to take in both vehicle styling and technology. Infiniti hints that the vehicle will have "complete range confidence" leading us to believe that they expect EV range to meet or exceed the EV range from competitors like Jaguar and Tesla. Infiniti promises a sensual, handcrafted, interior with "Japanese DNA"

INFINITI's new concept will be revealed in Detroit on Jan. 14, 11:40 a.m. EST