Rumorpile: Jaguar Land Rover Is Looking To Acquire An Automaker

Jaguar Land Rover has been on a bit of a roll ever since being taken in by Indian company Tata Group. But the British automaker is considering possibly acquiring another brand. Various sources have told Bloomberg that internal discussions have been taking place about buying up another brand, specifically one that fits in with their current lineup. Senior officials at Tata believe Jaguar Land Rover "needs to bulk up to stay competitive, and the Indian conglomerate is willing to provide financial support for potential acquisitions if needed, one of the people said."

Jaguar Land Rover play a significant role in Tata Group's revenues. According to Bloomberg data, 78 percent of Tata's revenue comes from the luxury brands.

It is unclear which brands could be under consideration for JLR. Bloomberg does mention Alfa Romeo and Maserati, which was rumored to be possibly spun off from FCA.

The report also notes that JLR is considering purchasing tech companies that would boost their efforts on autonomous vehicles and electric powertrains.

Source: Bloomberg