Karma released a teaser image of an unnamed concept car that will be fully unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 16th. The car is the result of a partnership with Pininfarina. The front view of the car shows thin, horizontal daytime running lamps in presumably LED, a lighted logo, and a deep lower air spliter with 16 vertical teeth.
Also being shown at Shanghai will be a refreshed version of the Karma Revero.
