    Kia $200 Million Expansion of U.S. Assembly Plant

      Kia has announced a major expansion of their U.S. assembly plant for EV production.

    Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America made the following statement: 

    “Like Telluride, EV9 has the potential to be another ‘game changer’ for Kia, this will be the most sophisticated vehicle that we have ever built and will be a standout in the EV market and on the road. Best of all, it will be assembled in West Point, Georgia.”

    20206_2024_EV9_EV9_GT-Line.jpg

    Kia has announced a $200 million expansion of their West Point, Georgia assembly plant allowing production of the 2024 EV9 three-row SUV in the second quarter of 2024. Kia has stated that this will create 200 additional jobs and will be the fifth model assembled at Kia Georgia joining the Telluride, Sorento, Sportage and K5 EV.

    20182_2024_EV9_GT-Line.jpg

    Kia first manufacturing site in N.A. will have a annual capacity of 340,000 vehicles for their 2,200 acre campus located in West Point, GA. Kia Georgia began U.S. production on November 16th, 2009 and currently produces the Telluride, Sorento and Sportage models. They also produce the K5 mid-size EV sedan at the Georgia site with the expansion of adding the EV9 and others yet to come for U.S. production.

    20167_2024_EV9.jpg

    All Kia models are assembled from locally and globally sourced parts including the EV product line. As required by the IRA act, as production comes online in the U.S. components will be changed from global suppliers to local suppliers.

    20065_2024_EV9.jpg

