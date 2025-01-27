Jump to content
    Kia PV5 Electric Van, Making Van's Cool Again?

      January 2024 at the Consumer Electronics Show or CES in Vegas, Kia showed of a modular, versatile electric van saying it was the future of public and personal transportation, did Kia succeed?

    Initially Kia introduced the PV5 versatile electric van as the Kia PBV or "Platform Beyond Vehicle", a module electric platform that could serve as a people moving van in various configurations, a cargo van for last mile deliveries or a modular truck.

    Kia also has stated that the Modular PBV could be used as a driverless transportation vehicle for various types of people hauling service from Taxi like rides around a city, airport shuttles, special needs shuttle service, or company campus service just to name a few.

    With such a modular system, Kia has moved forward with a Global PV5 Van that is the start of a complete PV family of electric vans for the global auto market. The PV7 will be their full-size van with greater interior space, longer driving range and enhanced functionalities for use case needs. The PV1 will be the smallest, optimized for agile, short-distance driving, transportation logistics, allowing for optimized use in the inner city.

    21644_Kia_PBV_Concept_Lineup.jpg

    The PV family of vans will start with the PV5 scheduled to be released mid 2025. It will come in three versions initially, Basic or passenger van, Cargo / Specialty van and Chassis cab.

    kia-pv5-platform-beyond-vehicle-pbv-concept-clean-digital-1920x1080-1.jpg

    Weight has always been a concern for some in regard to how heavy some EVs, especially in the Luxury segment of full-size SUVs have become with approaching 10,000 lbs. The PVB / PV5 platform is reducing weight and parts by using what they call "Dynamic Hybrid" modular body structure. This platform is a weldless body structure enabling the length of moveable members to be flexibly adjusted according to the vehicle use purpose. Comprised of high-strength tubular steel and engineered polymers, typical parts are reduced by 55 percent with no loss in rigidity. 

    Kia has stated that the PVB modularity will be a huge success for their launch of the PV5. An integrated rail system on the vehicle's ceiling, floor, and side panels, as well as on the exterior, enables effortless customization of the vehicle to meet individual customer needs. This system enables seamless transfer of goods and items between vehicles, using cabinets and frames. The 'rails' within this ecosystem simplify the movement of items between vehicles, while the modular design of the 'tiles' and functional accessories, such as speakers and shelves, offer limitless flexibility for a wide range of scenarios.

    The PV5 will come in the following dimensions:

    • Width - 1,900mm or 75 inches
    • Length - 4,645mm or 183 inches
    • Height - 1,900mm or 75 inches
    • Wheelbase - 2,995 or 118 inches

    Some of the exceptions are in the high roof format, 2,200mm or 87 inches tall. This would be as an example the PV5 High Roof Cargo van.

    kia-pv5hr-platform-beyond-vehicle-pbv-concept-clean-digital-1920x1080-1.jpg

    Sizing of the other two models are as follows:

    PV7

    • Length 5,270mm or 207.5 inches
    • Width 2,065mm or 81 inches
    • Height 2,120mm or 83.5 inches
    • Wheelbase 3,390mm or 133.5 inches

    PV1

    • Length 3,210mm or 126 inches
    • Width 1,675mm or 66 inches
    • Height 1,715mm or 67.5 inches
    • Wheelbase 2,210mm or 87 inches

    The Kia PVB platform is built on an 800V architecture that is very versatile in incorporating options like Ride-hailing service to Wheelchair accessibility, Cargo Delivery, Pop-up store use and with V2L or Vehicle to Load capabilities, the PV family makes just about any trip an easy day.

    Kia has proven that they are ready to deliver 80% battery charge in less than 20 minutes.

    use-case-01.jpguse-case-02.jpguse-case-03.jpg

    Kia currently has test mules running around Europe where it will launch first before expanding across the globe. PBV test mules

    The PV1 will be using in-wheel motors allowing ease of movement especially in older cities where roads are narrow.

    Kia is pushing the bounderies as they showed off at the 2024 SEMA show their PV5 WKNDR Concept van that has been very well received by both end users and outfitters that can see using the Chassis system to build custom activity vehicles.

    Style is a very subjective personal preference, yet with an 800V powertrain system, fast charging, versatile configuration and V2L, the PVB platform will be setting standards for many market segments. You can view more on the PBV system here: Kia Worldwide

    At a time where you have some folks pulling back into a 1960's thinking and others pushing into a 2260's future mind set, Kia is one to watch as they push the boundaries of how you look at the future of automobiles, personal workspace and changing one thinking.

    If vans are not your thing, then check out the EV3 that is setting EV sales records in Europe last year, is coming to the U.S. end of 2025 early 2026 as an entry level EV.

    Even if your not interested in electric vehicles, Kia I feel nails it with their EVs commercial above.

