    Redefining Mobility, Hyundai IONIQ 9

      Blending superior interior space, unique design with advanced EV technology, reflects Hyundai's commitment to innovation and EV leadership with the latest IONIQ 9 unveiling.

    Hyundai unveiled their latest addition to their electric vehicle lineup with the addition of the IONIQ 9 three-row, all-electric SUV. The IONIQ 9 was revealed at the Goldstein House in LA nailing the following EV leadership qualities.

    • Impressive interior space with fully flat floor, Relaxation Seats, Swiveling Seats, and a slidable Universal Island 2.0 console to enhance passenger experience
    • ‘Aerosthetic’ styling and futuristic design elements set IONIQ 9 apart, including streamlined roof and flush surfaces
    • 110.3 kWh battery delivers WLTP-projected driving range of 620 km (385 miles); advanced E-GMP architecture delivers 10 to 80 percent recharge in 24 minutes
    • Practical, future-oriented technologies, Features on Demand and AI voice recognition offer advanced functionality
    • IONIQ 9 will be shown at the LA Auto Show and on sale in Korea and the United States in the first half of 2025; rollout planned for Europe and other markets later

    An appealing new choice for customers seeking a three-row SUV that can accommodate 6 to 7 full size adults depending on seating configuration.

    The IONIQ 9 is built on the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP modular platform. This platform was designed to meet the needs of 21st century customers that want a hyper-connected space, while valuing personal space, privacy and relaxation. Built to Belong is the theme that the IONIQ 9 delivers in a spacious comfortable SUV that will help Hyundai solidify their leadership in the global EV market.

    IONIQ 9 will have the option of being configured with relaxation seats w/footrests that allow a comfortable space during recharge stops when on the go. These Relaxation Seats feature Hyundai Motor's first Dynamic Body Care system that includes Dynamic Touch Massage. This system uses pressure and vibration to stimulate blood flow, circulation, reducing fatigue on long drives. The front and middle row seats have heating and cooling while the third row has heat only.

    Total comfort is afforded by having some of the largest headroom (1,899 mm or 75 inches) and legroom (2,050 mm or 81 inches) in its class. The second row of seats comes with swivel seats allowing the second row of seats to face the third row seats.

    The IONIQ 9 comes with a large amount of interior storage from the center console system that has 5.6 liters or 341 cubic inches of storage and a lower storage area that holds 12.6 liters or 769 cubic inches of storage to 620 liters or 37,834 cubic inches of storage behind the third row or with the third row folded flat a whopping 1,323 liters or 80,734 cubic inches of luggage space in the rear.

    Additionally, the frunk offers 88 liters or 5,370 cubic inches in RWD form or 52 liters or 3,173 cubic inches in AWD format for additional storage.

    The IONIQ 9 is all about sustainability and supports this by a wide choice of materials that the customer can choose from that includes eco process leather, recycled PET fabric, wool fabric, Bio TPO/PU skin, Bio PET/SUEDE fabric and even BIO Paint which includes paint made from recycled automotive tires.

    A green open feeling is achieved the use of a sky ceiling, panoramic curved dash display, floating dashboard, slim air vents supported by a heat pump and ambient interior lighting enhancing the futuristic interior atmosphere.

    On the exterior of the IONIQ 9 Hyundai Motor's conveys a sleek and sophisticated design they call "Aerosthetic". This is their commitment to blending aerodynamic innovation and a sophisticated, futuristic style that incorporates a Parametric Pixel LED front Light system leading to a defined smooth curved roofline, creating an industry leading streamlined aerodynamic profile with a low drag coefficient of just 0.259.

    The IONIQ 9 rides on Hyundai's longest wheelbase at 3,130 mm or 123 inches. This wheelbase allows the IONIQ 9 to have an expansive interior cabin with grand proportions, delivering on the luxury of room and comfort.

    Notably, IONIQ 9 is the first Hyundai to improve wind drag by eliminating exterior items like the antenna. This is now placed under the windshield cover for all GPS & Satellite Radio, the connected car services antenna is now part of the instrument panel, and the tailgate glass is where you find the AM/FM and Digital Multimedia broadcasting receiver.

    Aero-optimizing was achieved via 3D modeling to create the ultimate bubble for deflecting wind drag while improving the efficiency of the auto and this contributes to the dynamic design of the IONIQ 9.

    IONIQ 9 as mentioned earlier has a signature Parametric Pixel lamp with cube projection headlights, intelligent front-lighting system for improved night vision and driving safety while preventing glare to oncoming vehicles. The rear features a full LED combination lamp system for enhanced visibility and even includes indirect lighting built into the door handles for superior side lighting when entering or exiting the SUV.

    The IONIQ 9 is a technology packed SUV that allows you to use your cellphone for locking and unlocking your EV to AI assistants via voice recognition system, OTA updates, NFC communication, total ability to be connected to your Amazon system of connected devices and so much more such as turning on climate control remotely via your Hyundai auto app and controlling other features via the app.

    The IONIQ 9 has a long list of features and options that the customer can choose from depending on the model trim. IONIQ 9 will be available in a SEL, Limited, Calligraphy and Performance trims, you can check out more interior and exterior pictures here: IONIQ 9 Pictures

    IONIQ 9 Specification and Features

    Dimensions

    • Length - 5,060 mm or 199 inches
    • Width - 1,980 mm or 78 inches
    • Height - 1,790 mm or 70 inches
    • Wheelbase - 3,130 mm or 123 inches

    High-Voltage NCM Lithium-ion battery pack

    • 110.3 kWh - V2L (Vehicle to load) features 400V/800V multi-charging capability

    Charging Speed 10 to 80% fast charging

    • 24 minutes with 350 kW charger under optimal conditions

    Motor Output

    • RWD - 160 kW / 350 Nm or 215 hp / 258 ft-lbs. of torque
    • Long Range AWD
      • Front - 70 kW / 255 Nm or 94 hp / 188 ft-lbs. of torque
      • Rear - 160 kW / 350 Nm or 215 hp / 258 ft-lbs. of torque
        • Total output 230 kW / 605 Nm or 309 hp / 446 ft-lbs. of torque
    • Performance AWD
      • Front - 160 kW / 350 Nm or 215 hp / 258 ft-lbs. of torque
      • Rear - 160 kW / 350 Nm or 215 hp / 258 ft-lbs. of torque
        • Total output 320 kW / 700 Nm or 430 hp / 516 ft-lbs. of torque

    Performance numbers

    • 0-100 km/h or 0-60 mph
      • 5.2 seconds with 21-inch wheels long range awd
      • 4.9 seconds with 21-inch wheels performance awd
    • Top speed all models - 200 kph / 124 mph

    Tires

    • 255/60R19 (19" rims)
    • 275/50R20 (20" rims)
    • 285/45R21 (21" rims)

    Projected max driving range

    • WLTP - 620 km (Long-Range RWD with 19-inch wheels)
    • EPA - 335 miles (Long-Range RWD with 19-inch wheels)

    Exterior Colors (14 total)

    • Celadon Gray Matte/Metallic
    • Ionoshpere Green Pearl
    • Sunset Brown Pearl
    • Cosmic Blue Pearl
    • Abyss Black Pearl
    • Serenity White Pearl
    • Snow White Pearl
    • Cyber Gray Metallic
    • Atlas While Matte
    • Ecotronic Gray Matte
    • Nocturne Gray Matte/Metallic
    • Gravity Gold Matte
    • Ultimate Red Metallic
    • Biophilic Blue Pearl

    Interior Colors (7 total)

    • Obsidian Black
    • Dark Pebble Gray + Dove Gray (two-tone)
    • Obsidian Black + Dove Gray (two-tone)
    • Dark Teal + Dove Gray (two-tone)
    • Mud Grey + Creamy Beige (two-tone)
    • Cognac Brown + Creamy Beige (two-tone)
    • Dark Wine + Dove Gray (two-tone)

    Technology features

    • Android Auto / Apple Carplay
    • Features on Demand - online store that allows personal customization of the EV
    • Bluelink Connected auto services - seamless connectivity via voice control and built in road and driving automated safety features
    • OTA (over the air) software updates
    • Digital keys for cellphone use
    • NFC communication
    • Wireless charging
    • 100W USB-C ports for every passenger seat in the auto powered from the high-voltage battery
    • Independent climate control for each zone in the auto.
    • UV-C sterilizer - Multi-tray sterilization function that disinfects small items, such as cell phones, wallets, masks, etc. to prioritize health and hygiene in the vehicle
    • Dual 12-inch displays integrated into a panoramic curved display
    • Standard eight-speaker stereo system
      • Optional 14-speaker BOSE 5.1 surround sound system
        • wireless updates
        • e-Active Sound design (e-ASD)
        • Active noise cancelling for ultimate interior peace of mind.
    • Hyundai Standard Safety Features
      • 10 airbags
      • Pre-tensioners and load limiters to protect all passengers in all three rows
      • Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
        • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2
        • Lane Keeping Assist
        • Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
        • Safe Exit Warning
        • Blind-Spot View Monitor
        • High Beam Assist
        • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
        • Parking Distance Warning
        • Plus more......
    • Driver-centric technology
      • Shift-by-wire system
      • Haptic feedback system for all touchscreen controls
      • Chassis Domain Control Unit
        • Torque vectoring for improved handling
        • Lateral wind stability control for high speed driving
        • Performance driving enhancement adjustment
      • Multi-Terrain Traction Control system
        • AI Auto-terrain mode for recognizing road surface conditions and selecting optimal driving mode.
        • Other defined terrain modes to be announced closer to on sale date.
      • Trailering mode
        • Auto-sense of trailers weight adjusting predicted range
        • Fixed 50-50 ront-rear motor torque distribution for optimal hauling performance
        • European versions have a 2,500 kg rating
        • North American versions have a 5,000 lbs rating
      • MacPherson multi-link setup front and rear
      • Self-leveling suspension system
      • Digital side mirrors
        • Seven-inch OLED monitors
        • Zoom-out function for reversing, maneuvering and auxiliary line for lane changes
      • Digital rearview mirror for wide angle rear viewing

    Full detailed specification will be unveiled closer to specific market launches.

     

