    The Name's Stonic: Kia Previews Their Next Crossover

    By William Maley

      • Kia readies its subcompact crossover contender

    Not wanting to be left in dust, Kia has released some sketches of their upcoming subcompact crossover called the Stonic. No, we're not sure how to pronounce it. But Kia explains the name comes from combining "‘Speedy’ and ‘Tonic’, which refers to the first and last note in the musical scale."

    Let's move on to the crossover itself. It is clear that Kia is pulling from the Nissan Juke and Toyota C-HR design playbook as the Stonic. The concept sketches show a low roofline, angled headlights, and a tailgate design from the Sportage. The interior is mostly the same as the upcoming Rio subcompact with the floating infotainment screen and control layout.

    Kia isn't spilling any details on the Stonic's powertrain, but we're guessing a four-cylinder of some kind with the option of front or all-wheel drive.

    The Stonic will debut later this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show, with sales following sometime after.

    Source: Kia
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Kia introduces the Stonic: an eye-catching and confident compact crossover

    Kia’s new B-segment crossover will be named ‘Stonic’. An eye-catching and confident compact crossover with true European design flair, the Stonic is inspired by the form and function of larger Kia SUVs.

    The name ‘Stonic’ combines ‘Speedy’ and ‘Tonic’, which refers to the first and last note in the musical scale. Thus, ‘Stonic’ suggests that the vehicle is agile and offers something new and fresh in the compact SUV segment.

    A sweeping roofline and uniquely designed roof rack add a sporty look to the vehicle. The unique tail lamp graphics amplify Stonic’s young and futuristic appearance.

    The car blends sharp horizontal feature lines with softer sculpted surfaces, and brings compact dimensions and a low centre of gravity to the class.

    The European-designed cabin echoes the appearance of the exterior, with straight lines, smooth surfaces and geometric design forms. The Stonic’s interior places technology and ergonomics at its heart, with smart packaging maximising space for all occupants, and a ‘floating’ HMI (human-machine interface) seamlessly blending smartphone access with the car’s many functions.

    On sale in the second half of 2017, the Stonic will be the most customisable Kia ever, inside and out.

    dfelt

    :puke: Ugly, Failure and the lack of a greenhouse makes visibility terrible. I am sure it will sell to Fans of Kia, but from a practical sense, it is a failure to me.

    Drew Dowdell

    its just a concept. I'm sure the production version will be more conventional.  Conventional sells (Trax, Encore, CX-3, Renegade), Unconventional doesn't (Cube, Juke)

    riviera74
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    its just a concept. I'm sure the production version will be more conventional.  Conventional sells (Trax, Encore, CX-3, Renegade), Unconventional doesn't (Cube, Juke)

    Quick question: How conventional is the KIA SOUL?  Looks a lot like the late Scion xB, and Toyota just got rid of that one two years ago.

