The Name's Stonic: Kia Previews Their Next Crossover

Not wanting to be left in dust, Kia has released some sketches of their upcoming subcompact crossover called the Stonic. No, we're not sure how to pronounce it. But Kia explains the name comes from combining "‘Speedy’ and ‘Tonic’, which refers to the first and last note in the musical scale."

Let's move on to the crossover itself. It is clear that Kia is pulling from the Nissan Juke and Toyota C-HR design playbook as the Stonic. The concept sketches show a low roofline, angled headlights, and a tailgate design from the Sportage. The interior is mostly the same as the upcoming Rio subcompact with the floating infotainment screen and control layout.

Kia isn't spilling any details on the Stonic's powertrain, but we're guessing a four-cylinder of some kind with the option of front or all-wheel drive.

The Stonic will debut later this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show, with sales following sometime after.

