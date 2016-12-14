  • Sign in to follow this  
    This Isn't the Lamborghini Urus Mule You're Looking For

    By William Maley

      • That's one funny looking Lamborghini

    The internet was ablaze this morning when a picture popped up on twitter showing what looked to be a mule for the upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV. Top Gear magazine’s Editor-at-Large Rowan Horncastle took a picture of the vehicle sitting in a parking lot at Munich airport. But when we took a look at said picture, something felt off. If you closely at the front, you'll notice tape that has 'Lamborghini' printed on it. I don't know about you, but I don't think an automaker would put tape with their name on it for a test vehicle.

    It seems our feeling was correct. CarScoops was able to obtain another picture which reveals this isn't a Urus mule. Instead, it is an Audi Q7 wrapped in camouflage and featuring 'Lamborghini' stickers. This vehicle is being used by a dealer located in Nürnberg to promote it. We should note that the Urus will use the platform that underpins the Q7.

    Source: Twitter, CarScoops
    Pic Credit: Rowan Horncastle on Twitter

