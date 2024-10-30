November 7th Lucid Gravity Orders Open

Lucid, a Silicon Valley-based Technology company focused on creating the worlds most advanced EV has announced that on November 7th, 2024 at 9:00am Pacific Standard Time they will open the books for orders of the Lucid Gravity.

The Lucid Gravity will come in two trims, Grand Touring and Touring. Lucid has stated the Gravity will have the following specifications:

Over 440 miles of range on a single charge Charging speed of 200 miles in 15 minutes

More than 800 horsepower Towing up to 6,000lbs AWD standard

Seating for up to 7 adults based on configuration

lucid-gravity-desktop-05.mp4

0-60 mph under 3.5 seconds

Exterior finish available in 6 colors

Wheel size of 20" to 23"

Turning radius of 38.4 ft curb-to-curb

Appearance options of Stealth or Platinum

Interior Finishes in 5 curated themes

lucid-gravity-desktop-17.mp4

Interior materials all refined and sustainable

Dynamic Ambient lighting

22 speaker Surreal Sound Pro Dolby Atmos sound system

4 customizable climate zones

Front Massage seats

Gravity Dimensions Height: 65.2 inches Width with mirrors: 86.4 inches Length: 198.2 inches Wheelbase: 119.5 inches

Drag Coefficient: 0.24Cd

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson has this to say about the Gravity: “There is a growing anticipation for Lucid Gravity’s unprecedented combination of versatility, performance, design, and all-around capability. This is uniquely enabled through our revolutionary technology. We look forward to bringing the world's most advanced SUV to the world soon.”

Lucid Gravity offers up to 120 cubic feet of total usable cargo space, including the frunk. An optional frunk seat can accommodate two adults while the vehicle is parked.

Drive away soon in your very own Lucid Gravity!

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring trim will start at $94,900 with production starting late 2024.

Lucid Gravity Touring trim will start at $79,900 with production starting late 2025.

Orders can be placed at the Lucid website starting November 7th, 2024.

https://lucidmotors.com/

Full Lucid Gravity pricing, ordering and delivery details will be released at a later date for markets outside the U.S.