    Mazda Developing an Inline 6-cylinder Range

      ...Adding to the trend of new inline-6s...

    BMW is renowned for their inline 6-cylinder engines,  Mercedes and Land Rover are jumping back in the game, GM has a new diesel inline 6, now add Mazda to that list.

    Jalopnik combed through the Mazda financial report and found references to the new engine line.  Mazda is apparently working on a 6-cylinder version of their Skyactiv-X engine for use in longitudinal applications. In case you need reminding, Skyactiv-X is Mazda's spark controlled, compression Ignition technology that allows the engine to run in spark-less mode part of the time.  This allows for lower emissions and higher fuel economy. One of the trade-offs is lower engine refinement when in SCCI mode.  Now that Mazda has it working well on 4-cylinder engines, it is apparently going to try its hand on mathematically better balanced inline 6-cylinder engines.  Mazda is also planning on including 48v Mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the engine as well. 

    Also on the plan is an inline-6 Skyactiv-D diesel that Mazda is calling a second generation.  This likely builds on the know-how gained from the development of the Mazda CX-5 Diesel that was finally released at the New York Auto Show.

    What both of these engines point to is a new large vehicle platform which is rear-wheel drive based. It's possible that the next iteration of the Mazda CX-9 could ride on this new platform and Jalopnik even speculates a new Mazda 6, though we have our doubts on that. 

    Either way, this continues Mazda's slow but steady move up-market.

    Source: Jalopnik

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Diesel is a waste of resources I believe, the hybrid, gas and pure EV is where Mazda should focus and really shine.

    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Diesel is a waste of resources I believe, the hybrid, gas and pure EV is where Mazda should focus and really shine.

    I think a diesel CX-9 with an appropriately upscale interior would be an excellent entry into the market.  This isn't Mazda's first foray into the near luxury market. Back when they had the 929 and the Millenia they were luxury cars that could compete with higher end brands. 

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think a diesel CX-9 with an appropriately upscale interior would be an excellent entry into the market.  This isn't Mazda's first foray into the near luxury market. Back when they had the 929 and the Millenia they were luxury cars that could compete with higher end brands. 

    Agree with you on the 929 which my parents owned and loved but traded in for a Cadillac after a crazy long time. Millenia also, but while I see the point of a Diesel CX-9, I doubt that it makes sense in the current change of Europe and Asia about Diesel.

    smk4565

    Mazda in trying to promote being “premium” hast lost sales.  Luxury car buyers aren’t shopping Mazda and when Toyota buyers hear “premium” they think too expensive.  

    Other than a top trim CX-9 I don’t see where they can use this engine outside of a rear drive sports car or Kia Stinger competitor but how much sales valine would there be in that?  An in-line 6 is a great idea but I can’t imagine they would actually sell many.

    They may try to sell it to others also. Toyota comes to mind.

    But as far as losing sales, almost everyone has. Mazda is just heading the same direction as everyone else in the market.

    regfootball

    Mazda = bleh

    i think Mazda will try to position themselves still below Acura. They can then sell for higher prices than now but still be within reach for Toyota buyers who want to branch up but feel too guilty about spending money on a ‘luxury brand ‘

    loki

    this could lend more hope for the 6 going RWD, or another vehicle above the 6, sedan or coupe(wagon please). an i6 in such a car would be sweet.

     

