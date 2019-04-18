2019 Mazda CX-5 Finally Gets A Diesel Engine

It seems like forever since Mazda announced plans to introduce a diesel engine for the U.S. market. You need to go all the way back to 2010 when the Japanese automaker first announced its intentions, with the ambitious goal of meeting stringent emissions standards without a costly exhaust aftertreatment system. Ambitious and one that would end up going nowhere.

After almost a decade of various delays, changing plans, and the elephant in the room that is the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal, Mazda has finally announced that they will begin selling a CX-5 turbodiesel beginning this year. No launch window was given, but the company has announced they are beginning to take pre-orders.

Time to get excited right? Well, no. On paper, the CX-5 Diesel is quite disappointing. The diesel engine in question is a 2.2L Skyactiv-D four-cylinder producing 168 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque (slightly lower from the 170 and 310 figures we have been reporting previously). That's less than the 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque for the optional turbocharged 2.5L. Fuel economy isn't a bright spot either. EPA figures for the 2.2 are 27 city, 30 highway and 28 combined - not major improvements over the standard 2.5 four-cylinder of 24/30/26. We should note that Mazda is only planning on offering diesel with all-wheel drive. The front-wheel drive variant we reported on last August doesn't seem to exist at the moment.

But the final nail in the coffin is the price tag. Mazda is only offering the diesel on the top Signature trim for a base price of $42,045, including $1,045 destination charge. This is a sizeable jump from the Signature with the 2.5T at $38,235.

It's evident that Mazda is trying to leverage the diesel engine as part of its premium ambitions. But we can't but wonder if Mazda ultimately stuck with this project just to show they could do it. With all of the delays, so-so fuel economy, and high price tag, it will be a hard sell to consumers.

Source: Mazda