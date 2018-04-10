Last month, we reported in the rumorpile that the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata could be packing more power - 181 to be exact. A new report from Road & Track has a couple more details on the engine of the 2019 MX-5 Miata, along with some other tidbits.

A leaked document from a Mazda dealer in Canada made its way on to the Miata.net forum (which has been taken down at the time of this writing). According to R&T, the document confirms that the 2019 MX-5 Miata will produce 181 horsepower from a 2.0L four-cylinder. We also learned that torque sees a small bump from 152 to 155 pound-feet.

The 2.0L in question will come with a number of new parts including “ultra-light” pistons, lighter connecting rods, intake manifold, throttle body, and high-flow exhaust system.

Other details for the 2019 Miata,

Will get Mazda's Smart City Braking system and backup camera

Finally will have a telescoping steering wheel

Source: Road & Track