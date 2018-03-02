There will always be those who want more power in whatever they are driving. Take for example the Mazda MX-5 Miata. Its 2.0L four-cylinder produces 155 horsepower. We found it to be more than enough for driving fun, but there are those who think more power will make it better. It seems their wish could be coming true.

Road & Track uncovered a VIN notice sent by Mazda to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that reveals the 2019 MX-5 Miata will a 2.0L four-cylinder producing 181 horsepower - up 26 from the current model. The question is how Mazda could reach that number. A journalist on Twitter posted a possible clue, saying the engine will feature a reworked head.

It is unclear whether or not Mazda is planning on making other changes to the engine to reach 181 horsepower. As Road & Track notes, the most common aftermarket upgrades for the MX-5 (computer, exhaust, and intake) only add around 12 horsepower.

A Mazda spokesman said they don't comment on future products when asked.

Source: Road & Track