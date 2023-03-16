Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    2023 GLC SUV is the LifeStyle SUV for Americans According to Mercedes-Benz

      Mercedes has announced the all-new GLC SUV for America as the ultimate LifeStyle SUV.

    Mercedes-Benz has announced the all-new GLC SUV for sale and highlighted the following:

    • Combining elegant design with sporty driving performance
    • Electrified mild hybrid powertrain
    • Extensive suite of standard features
    • Latest generation of MBUX infotainment system with expanded functionality

    preview-928x522 (1).jpg

    The all-new GLC SUV will com in two core models, GLC 300 SUV and GLC 300 4MATIC SUV. There will be two uplevel trims available; Exclusive and Pinnacle. Each trim level will feature a set comfort and technology level. Optional packaged will be available allowing customers to customize their SUV to their lifestyle needs.

    preview-928x522 (8).jpg

    The exterior design of the all-new GLC SUV will be immediately recognizable as a Mercedes-Benz family member as the ICE/Hybrid/EV merge family style. From the front redesigned LED headlights connecting directly to the radiator grille, emphasizing the vehicles width, to the full spanned surface designed to accentuate the muscular wheel arches and create a elegant yet off-road performance presence.

    Trim levels at a glance:

    image.png

    The above pricing does not include the required $1,150 destination and delivery fee.

    The 2023 GLC SUV will have the standard hybrid powertrain:

    • Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 2nd generation ISG (integrated starter generator) 48-volt mild hybrid system
    • 255 hp - 295 lb-ft of torque ICE / 23 hp - 148 lb-ft of torque electric system that is added to the ICE powertrain during certain driving conditions, allowing gliding with the engine switched off and recuperation of energy to the hybrid system.

    preview-928x522 (5).jpg

    The interior is where you will find the biggest changes in this all-new GLC SUV. Mercedes starts with offering 13 available upholsteries in MB-tex, leather, and Nappa leather, as well as a number of new trims that include Glossy Brown Ash Wood, Natural Grain Black Wood with Aluminum lines and Metal Weave. Two-tone interiors is the standard.

    preview-928x522 (2).jpgpreview-928x522 (4).jpg

    The GLC SUV interior will be sporty featuring a new floating 12.3-inch digital instrument panel along with an 11.9-inch central display that rises seamlessly from the center console and is angled towards the driver.

    This system will have the latest generation MBUX infotainment system, including the "Transparent Hood" giving a 360 surround view in the GLC 300 4MATIC. When in off-road mode at low speeds, the "Transparent Hood" will also offer a view under the front of the vehicle on the central display, this includes the front wheels and steering position, allowing recognition of potential obstacles.

    A Head-up Display system comes standard with the Pinnacle Trim level.

    preview-928x522 (3).jpg

    Sky roof is an option on the GLC SUV.

    preview-928x522 (7).jpg

    The GLC SUV according to Mercedes-Benz is north americas best selling SUV in their lineup for 2022, the 2023 all-new generation GLC SUV will arrive in Dealerships Spring 2023 to continue this trend.

    preview-928x522 (6).jpg

    smk4565

    I think the coupe looks better than the regular version, but at the same time I think the crossover coupe idea is kind of dumb and overdone at this point.

    Good vehicle, nothing surprising since the C-class is basically identical inside and in powertrain and chassis.  This with 670 hp will be pretty nuts against a field of dopey front drive crossovers.

    David
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I think the coupe looks better than the regular version, but at the same time I think the crossover coupe idea is kind of dumb and overdone at this point.

    Good vehicle, nothing surprising since the C-class is basically identical inside and in powertrain and chassis.  This with 670 hp will be pretty nuts against a field of dopey front drive crossovers.

    Standard MB external and engine, while I like the two-tone interior, I am unimpressed with the launching powertrain. Will be interesting to see what they do with it from the AMG standpoint. The current Hybrid does not lend itself to much improvement, so thinking this is all ICE which then takes away from being a hybrid.

    Be interesting to see when they do the AMG versions.

    David
    3 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    Ugly with a capital U-G-L-Y (in "coupe" form).

     

    End of discussion. 

    Agree that the outside style leaves much to be desired but as myself and others here have stated, the warm two-tone interior is nice. I have mixed feelings about the dash and their HUD.

    The exterior style reminds me that they ripped off BMW coupe SUV design and then watered down to fit their jellybean style of the EVs.

    David
    9 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Nice interior... I kind of like the coupe form...would like to see Jeep do something like that.

    :scratchchin: That would be like an Eagle sedan then, right?

    image.png

    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, David said:

    :scratchchin: That would be like an Eagle sedan then, right?

    image.png

    I was thinking more of an SUV coupe...like a fastback Grand Cherokee, conceptually similar to the MB GLE coupe.  

    An Eagle revival as an AWD lifted sport wagon could be very cool also, though..  given the success of Subaru w/ their Outback wagons, I'm surprised Jeep hasn't done an Eagle wagon revival....

    ccap41

    ccap41 5,412

    2 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Nice interior... I kind of like the coupe form...would like to see Jeep do something like that.

    You can get a coupe Wrangler and I hope the brand never makes another "coupe" SUV. 

    surreal1272
    7 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    You can get a coupe Wrangler and I hope the brand never makes another "coupd" SUV. 

    Agreed. If you're going to get a CUV with a sloped back roof line like that, you might just skip a CUV/SUV entirely and just get a wagon since you're going to have about the same amount of cargo room in the back lol. Let me reiterate that ANY SUV or CUV using the "coupe" body style is NOT a CUV or SUV at all, since you just killed one of the main reasons for buying one (again, cargo room). 

    2 hours ago, David said:

    Agree that the outside style leaves much to be desired but as myself and others here have stated, the warm two-tone interior is nice. I have mixed feelings about the dash and their HUD.

    The exterior style reminds me that they ripped off BMW coupe SUV design and then watered down to fit their jellybean style of the EVs.

    And the interior (and bear in mind, they are showing the top level trim here so let me know what the larger selling base models will actually look like) is nice but damn, I'd have to close my eyes just to approach it and sit inside because that exterior...

    disgusted ace ventura GIF

    Robert Hall
    17 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    You can get a coupe Wrangler and I hope the brand never makes another "coupe" SUV. 

    Totally different paradigm.   Wrangler is a convertible of sorts.

    14 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

     

    And the interior (and bear in mind, they are showing the top level trim here so let me know what the larger selling base models will actually look like) is nice but damn, I'd have to close my eyes just to approach it and sit inside because that exterior...

     

    Yeah, the lower trims will probably just be gray and depressing inside.

    smk4565
    19 hours ago, David said:

    Standard MB external and engine, while I like the two-tone interior, I am unimpressed with the launching powertrain. Will be interesting to see what they do with it from the AMG standpoint. The current Hybrid does not lend itself to much improvement, so thinking this is all ICE which then takes away from being a hybrid.

    Be interesting to see when they do the AMG versions.

    The GLC300 is 0-60 in 6.2 seconds per Mercedes estimate, which is usually a bit conservative.  That's fine for this segment, the Acura RDX A-spec is 6.2 seconds 0-60, the XT5 is 8.0 seconds, the BMW X3 is 6.0.  And the mild hybrid will help with start stop refinement and probably they pick up 1-2 mpg vs the old car.

    GLC43 is going to be 402 hp turbo 4

    GLC63 is going to be 671 hp turbo 4 plug in hybrid

    Same as the C-class.

    David
    18 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The GLC300 is 0-60 in 6.2 seconds per Mercedes estimate, which is usually a bit conservative.  That's fine for this segment, the Acura RDX A-spec is 6.2 seconds 0-60, the XT5 is 8.0 seconds, the BMW X3 is 6.0.  And the mild hybrid will help with start stop refinement and probably they pick up 1-2 mpg vs the old car.

    GLC43 is going to be 402 hp turbo 4

    GLC63 is going to be 671 hp turbo 4 plug in hybrid

    Same as the C-class.

    Where are you getting the AMG numbers? Both the USA and Global Media website has nothing on the all-new AMG versions yet. These appear to be the old model numbers.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Where are you getting the AMG numbers? Both the USA and Global Media website has nothing on the all-new AMG versions yet. These appear to be the old model numbers.

    Because they already announced the C43 and C63 power numbers and the GLC is a mechanical twin.  C43 is already at dealers.   The rumor mill is the E63 will go to a 700 hp inline six with over 800 lb-ft, which makes sense if a C63 is 671 hp, and the S63 is V8 with 800 hp, 1000+ lb-ft or whatever the number is.  And I imagine that the swan song for AMG gasoline powered cars and none of this stuff will be around in 2030.

    David
    11 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Because they already announced the C43 and C63 power numbers and the GLC is a mechanical twin.  C43 is already at dealers.   The rumor mill is the E63 will go to a 700 hp inline six with over 800 lb-ft, which makes sense if a C63 is 671 hp, and the S63 is V8 with 800 hp, 1000+ lb-ft or whatever the number is.  And I imagine that the swan song for AMG gasoline powered cars and none of this stuff will be around in 2030.

    Prove this as there is NOTHING on the Global or USA media sites about this and the selling sites only cover 2022 both regular GLC and AMG.

    The Mid-Size AMG GLC SUV | Mercedes-Benz USA (mbusa.com)

    • 2022 GLC 300 & 300 4MATIC 255 hp / 273 lb-ft of torque
    • 2022 AMG GLC 43 is 385 hp / 384 lb-ft of torque
    • No 2022 AMG GLC 63 model

    The 2023 GLC for either model is 255hp or 278 in boosted mode with 295 lb-ft of torque or 418 lb-ft of torque in boosted mode. Sadly this will rarely ever happen as the details in the press release say in specific use cases will the hybrid 23 hp / 123 lb-ft of torque be added to the ICE system, such as aggressive take offs from a dead start, high speed passing, etc. So while this new powertrain is a little bit better than the old model, not much better and based on the engineering info they have released, there is no way this Hybrid system in the GLC will deliver 700 hp with over 800 lb-ft of torque let alone 800 hp with over 1000 lb-ft of torque.

    Please provide actual web links to back up this claim.

    Here is their Future 2023 GLC webpage: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV | Future Vehicles | Mercedes-Benz USA (mbusa.com)

    No mention of AMG versions yet.

    This is the only actual webpage working that talks about a 43 and 64 AMG GLC version with hypothetical numbers being more aggressive than the existing auto and a possible upgrade in electric motor. 

    2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 New Performance Crossover In The Works | Mercedes-Benz Worldwide (mercedes-world.com)

    They also clearly state also that the new 2023 GLC will only under very high-load situations use the mild hybrid HP/Torque. So not much of a hybrid at all.

    smk4565
    39 minutes ago, David said:

    Prove this as there is NOTHING on the Global or USA media sites about this and the selling sites only cover 2022 both regular GLC and AMG.

    The Mid-Size AMG GLC SUV | Mercedes-Benz USA (mbusa.com)

    • 2022 GLC 300 & 300 4MATIC 255 hp / 273 lb-ft of torque
    • 2022 AMG GLC 43 is 385 hp / 384 lb-ft of torque
    • No 2022 AMG GLC 63 model

    The 2023 GLC for either model is 255hp or 278 in boosted mode with 295 lb-ft of torque or 418 lb-ft of torque in boosted mode. Sadly this will rarely ever happen as the details in the press release say in specific use cases will the hybrid 23 hp / 123 lb-ft of torque be added to the ICE system, such as aggressive take offs from a dead start, high speed passing, etc. So while this new powertrain is a little bit better than the old model, not much better and based on the engineering info they have released, there is no way this Hybrid system in the GLC will deliver 700 hp with over 800 lb-ft of torque let alone 800 hp with over 1000 lb-ft of torque.

    Please provide actual web links to back up this claim.

    Here is their Future 2023 GLC webpage: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV | Future Vehicles | Mercedes-Benz USA (mbusa.com)

    No mention of AMG versions yet.

    This is the only actual webpage working that talks about a 43 and 64 AMG GLC version with hypothetical numbers being more aggressive than the existing auto and a possible upgrade in electric motor. 

    2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 New Performance Crossover In The Works | Mercedes-Benz Worldwide (mercedes-world.com)

    They also clearly state also that the new 2023 GLC will only under very high-load situations use the mild hybrid HP/Torque. So not much of a hybrid at all.

    Obviously they are going to do AMG versions since they do AMG everything, and obviously it will be the same as the C-class since they are mechanical twins and last generation had identical power.  Just like the E-class and GLE have identical powertrains.  So clearly the GLC AMG's will copy this.

    Screenshot2023-03-16at9_50_29PM.thumb.png.1dd0c5d6d418adc052276c860ee44f0d.png

    Screenshot2023-03-16at9_51_45PM.thumb.png.86d73abb32db28fd085756bc9ba98316.png

