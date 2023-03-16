2023 GLC SUV is the LifeStyle SUV for Americans According to Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has announced the all-new GLC SUV for sale and highlighted the following:

Combining elegant design with sporty driving performance

Electrified mild hybrid powertrain

Extensive suite of standard features

Latest generation of MBUX infotainment system with expanded functionality

The all-new GLC SUV will com in two core models, GLC 300 SUV and GLC 300 4MATIC SUV. There will be two uplevel trims available; Exclusive and Pinnacle. Each trim level will feature a set comfort and technology level. Optional packaged will be available allowing customers to customize their SUV to their lifestyle needs.

The exterior design of the all-new GLC SUV will be immediately recognizable as a Mercedes-Benz family member as the ICE/Hybrid/EV merge family style. From the front redesigned LED headlights connecting directly to the radiator grille, emphasizing the vehicles width, to the full spanned surface designed to accentuate the muscular wheel arches and create a elegant yet off-road performance presence.

Trim levels at a glance:

The above pricing does not include the required $1,150 destination and delivery fee.

The 2023 GLC SUV will have the standard hybrid powertrain:

Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 2nd generation ISG (integrated starter generator) 48-volt mild hybrid system

255 hp - 295 lb-ft of torque ICE / 23 hp - 148 lb-ft of torque electric system that is added to the ICE powertrain during certain driving conditions, allowing gliding with the engine switched off and recuperation of energy to the hybrid system.

The interior is where you will find the biggest changes in this all-new GLC SUV. Mercedes starts with offering 13 available upholsteries in MB-tex, leather, and Nappa leather, as well as a number of new trims that include Glossy Brown Ash Wood, Natural Grain Black Wood with Aluminum lines and Metal Weave. Two-tone interiors is the standard.

The GLC SUV interior will be sporty featuring a new floating 12.3-inch digital instrument panel along with an 11.9-inch central display that rises seamlessly from the center console and is angled towards the driver.

This system will have the latest generation MBUX infotainment system, including the "Transparent Hood" giving a 360 surround view in the GLC 300 4MATIC. When in off-road mode at low speeds, the "Transparent Hood" will also offer a view under the front of the vehicle on the central display, this includes the front wheels and steering position, allowing recognition of potential obstacles.

A Head-up Display system comes standard with the Pinnacle Trim level.

Sky roof is an option on the GLC SUV.

The GLC SUV according to Mercedes-Benz is north americas best selling SUV in their lineup for 2022, the 2023 all-new generation GLC SUV will arrive in Dealerships Spring 2023 to continue this trend.