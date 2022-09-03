Mercedes Announces Production of U.S. First All-Electric EQ SUV

Mercedes is proud to announce production of the exclusive EQS SUV built exclusively in the U.S. for global consumption at the Tuscaloosa plant, from Alabama to the world. This has been possible due to the Bibb County, Alabama Mercedes-Benz Battery Factory that will supply all EVs produced in the U.S. for both North America and Global consumption. Mercedes is proud to also state that both the battery production and auto production sites are Carbon Neutral site with comprehensive sustainability plans.

20220825_SOP_EQS_SUV_MBUS.mp4

Mercedes has stated that their global initiative is to produce eight all-electric vehicles at seven sites on three continents by the end of this year, 2022.

Since 1997, Tuscaloosa plant has been the focus on building large SUVs for Mercedes and now this will continue as they have integrated full-size EQS SUV into the production line as well. Tuscaloosa serves as the key production sit for Mercedes-EQ luxury electric SUVs starting with the EQS and by the end of the year the EQE SUV.

The Tuscaloosa plant uses state-of-the-art digital, sustainable, efficient and flexible production methods that are based on the blueprint created by the companies Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany.

Michael Goebel, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz US International had the following to say: “We have a highly skilled and motivated team that has absolutely delivered in the successful product launch of the new EQS SUV. Our Team Members in Tuscaloosa have shown a lot of flexibility, energy and commitment in helping us to achieve milestone after milestone since our first Mercedes-Benz rolled off the production line more than 25 years ago. The employees here at the site can be proud that the first all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz and its battery are being built in Alabama.”

Production of battery packs began in March of 2022 at the Bibb County production facility which makes it part of the Mercedes Global battery production network which comprises factories on three different continents. The Bibb County production line is a 985-foot-long line with 70 workstations building the modular battery packs for the EQ family of autos.

The EQS SUV has responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive with their intelligent OFFROAD driving mode allowing this SUV to tackle light terrain with ease per the press release.

Mercedes much like other manufactures is starting from the top down in their product portfolio producing their most luxurious models first.

Mercedes will keep the interior that was released on the EQS sedan in the SUV with the same interior options.

Start of Production for the new EQS SUV at Mercedes-Benz in Alabama - Mercedes-Benz Group Media

Erste Einblicke ins Interieur des neuen EQE SUV - Mercedes-Benz Group Media