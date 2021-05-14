Mercedes-Benz Introduces the World to the EQT Premium Luxury Mini-Van

Mercedes-Benz is expanding their portfolio with the forthcoming T-Class EQT small van. Mercedes says the T-Class design is distinguished by balanced proportions and a sensual surface design. Muscular shoulders, striking wheel wells underline the T-Class power and emotive appeal.

The EQT has characteristic black panel front with LED healights that flows seamlessly from the bonnet and gleams with a star pattern. The various sized 3D stars are featured throughout the BEV from the front to the back and the 21-inch light-alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish to the panoramic roof and the electronic long board in the rear. You will also find an LED light strip that connects the LED headlamps with the rear LED rear lamps with the van finished in a high gloss piano finish.

To quote the Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener, "The Concept EQT is a new, holistic van with the Design DNA of “Sensual Purity”

The interior is an emotional, stylish statement according to the EQT team of blacks and whites. The use of luxury nappa plaited leather from seats to doors and center consoles with a strong use of recycled leather. Everything is a touch of luxury in soft touch surfaces, touch control steering wheel to interactive MBUX infotainment system. The ease of getting what you need done safely while driving is as easy as saying Hey Mercedes via the voice assistant system. This system is cutting edge with the use of A.I. to allow self learning in customizing the response and features to the owners. An example is if you routinely call someone on your way home from work, the system will suggest their phone number on the display at that time of day every day of your work week. MBUX helps with it's A.I. predictive functions.

Full details can be reviewed in the Mercedes-Benz press release link at the bottom.

The Concept EQT will come to global markets starting in 2022. The T-Class van series will follow the commercially positions Citan that comes out 2021.

EQT has the following Length/Width/Height of (195 inches / 73 inches / 72 inches) is is a dual sided sliding doors and can be had with or without a 3rd bench seat for a maximum of 7 passengers.

Premiere of the Concept EQT – forerunner of a new premium quality in the small van segment - Daimler Global Media Site