Rumorpile: Mercedes-AMG GT4 To Debut At Geneva Motor Show

Back in November, we first learned about Mercedes-AMG's next standalone model possibly known as the GT4, a four-door coupe. The new model would be previewed by a concept before going on sale in 2019. We now have some new details on this model.

Autocar reports the GT4 concept will be shown next month at the Geneva Motor Show to celebrate the 50th anniversary of AMG. A production model will soon follow a year later for European markets.

The GT4 will serve as the replacement for the CLS Shooting Brake and use a modified version of Mercedes' modular rear architecture (MRA). According to sources at AMG, the GT4's variant of MRA will come with 'unique' wheelbase and track width measurements. The GT4 will also utilize aluminum and hot-formed high-strength steel in an effort to help cut weight.

Power will come from a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine that will be offered in two states of tune - the highest one offering 600-plus horsepower. A performance-oriented version of Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive will come standard. There is also talk about adding integrated starter generator (ISG) that would add a brief boost of power along with improving fuel economy.

A 3.0L turbocharged V6 is possibly in the cards as well.

Source: Autocar