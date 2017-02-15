  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: Mercedes-AMG GT4 To Debut At Geneva Motor Show

    By William Maley

      • More details spill on Mercedes-AMG's upcoming sedan

    Back in November, we first learned about Mercedes-AMG's next standalone model possibly known as the GT4, a four-door coupe. The new model would be previewed by a concept before going on sale in 2019. We now have some new details on this model.

    Autocar reports the GT4 concept will be shown next month at the Geneva Motor Show to celebrate the 50th anniversary of AMG. A production model will soon follow a year later for European markets.

    The GT4 will serve as the replacement for the CLS Shooting Brake and use a modified version of Mercedes' modular rear architecture (MRA). According to sources at AMG, the GT4's variant of MRA will come with 'unique' wheelbase and track width measurements. The GT4 will also utilize aluminum and hot-formed high-strength steel in an effort to help cut weight.

    Power will come from a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine that will be offered in two states of tune - the highest one offering 600-plus horsepower. A performance-oriented version of Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive will come standard. There is also talk about adding integrated starter generator (ISG) that would add a brief boost of power along with improving fuel economy.

    A 3.0L turbocharged V6 is possibly in the cards as well.

    Source: Autocar

    dfelt

    Interesting, I remember AMG had also said it would have hybrid performance tuned auto's. Guess not yet.

    smk4565
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting, I remember AMG had also said it would have hybrid performance tuned auto's. Guess not yet.

    The first AMG hybrid will be their hyper car that makes it's debut in September.  There will be a 48 volt electric system on all Mercedes, that creates a mild hybrid affect if you want to count that.  I think the real performance AMG hybrids are a couple years away mostly due to wanting to keep weight now, gotta get lighter batteries first, but they will come.

    I actually don't get the purpose of the GT4, they already have a C63 and E63 sedans.  I don't get if they are going after E63 buyers who want even more performance, or GT buyers that want a sedan, but making the GT a sedan sort of makes it not as good.  This is like the Aston Martin Rapide, except Aston Martin didn't have a sedan.

    I guess they just hate the Porsche Panamera, so if they want to take out Porsche I am all for it.  If they are going to spend R&D dollars on a low volume vanity project though, I'd rather see it spend on a Lamborghini/Ferrari competitor to slot in between the GT and hyper car.

