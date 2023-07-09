Tesla Supercharger Network of North America Now a Benz Charging Option

The first of the German auto companies has fallen inline with the Tesla NACS charge port, Mercedes-Benz made this Announcement late Friday night. This is a major change as news had been reporting that VW was in talks with Tesla and the expected first German auto company to support NACS ports, now we know that Mercedes-Benz will be that first company moving from CCS to NACS.

Mercedes made the following points in their press release:

Mercedes-Benz to integrate North American Charging Standard (NACS) in its electric vehicle line-up – introduction in North America starting 2025

Mercedes-Benz drivers gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America beginning in 2024

Mercedes-Benz to simultaneously expand new Mercedes-Benz Charging Network with more than 2,500 high-power chargers in North America to provide a best-in-class charging experience

First Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging sites to open in Q4 2023 for both Mercedes-Benz and non-Mercedes-Benz drivers

Starting in January 2024 all Mercedes-Benz will come with a CCS to NACS adapter to allow existing EV customers to get a superior charging experience at Tesla Supercharger stations according to the press release.

Starting in January 2025 all EVs will then be built with NACS ports and the following quote was made by the Chairman of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

"Our strategic priority is clear: Building the world’s most desirable cars. To accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, we are dedicated to elevating the entire EV-experience for our customers - including fast, convenient, and reliable charging solutions wherever their Mercedes-Benz takes them. That’s why we are committed to building our global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, with the first sites opening this year. In parallel, we are also implementing NACS in our vehicles, allowing drivers to access an expansive network of high-quality charging offerings in North America."

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Andre Cornelia, CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America had the following to say:

“With the development of Mercedes-Benz’s new North American High-Power Charging Network, we are ready to redefine the electric vehicle charging experience. We’re building on our strong brand promise here by leveraging the renowned quality, reputation, and customer focus for which Mercedes-Benz has been known for well over a century. With its own charging network, Mercedes-Benz will set a new standard for EV infrastructure, enabling a convenient charging experience in terms of fast, safe and green charging of electric vehicles.”

It will be interesting to see how this works out for the German auto companies and who will be next, will it be BMW or VW/Audi/Porsche to join the NACS port club.

Press Release