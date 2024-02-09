Kia K5 Keeps Kicking for 2025

Kia unveiled the updated 2025 Kia K5 at the Chicago Auto Show, committing to keeping Kia in the family sedan market for now. The family sedan has been on the endangered species list for a while now, but the 2025 K5 gets some updates to keep it relevant and kicking.

The Kia K5 aims to be the sedan for anyone. Available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and performance turbocharged models, the K5 can cover nearly all options in the mid-size family sedan market.

For starters, the base 1.6-liter turbo has been swapped out for a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine is 11 horsepower more powerful than the outgoing 1.6T and produces 181 lb-ft of torque for the front wheels. This engine is found in the LXS, EX, and GT-Line. Those who chose the GT-Line can also select the option for all-wheel drive. The powertrain for the GT trim remains unchanged. The carryover 2.5-liter turbo produces 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque fed through a front-wheel drive 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. In GT trim, the K5 can scuttle to 60 in just 5.2 seconds on all-season tires.

The exterior has been updated with some very striking lightning-bolt-shaped amber daytime running lights that accentuate the leading edge of the front fender. Several new wheel designs are available by trim, and the GT gets bright green brake calipers standard. An updated rear fascia and and dramatic new tail lights round out the package.

Inside is a new single-pane curved display with a 12-inch instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment unit. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard on all models. The center console has been revised with a wireless charging pad, USB-C ports front and rear, and new larger cupholders.

Tech updates include standard Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that works at intersections and can detect cyclists. Standard or Available on EX, GT-L, and GT are Navigation-Based Smart Cruise, Highway Driving Assist, Blind View Monitor, Surround View Monitor, Parking Collision Avoidance, and more. Standard on the EX is a Bose Premium Audio system, 10-way power driver's seat, Digital Key 2.0, and a heated steering wheel. The GT can add Digital Key 2.0 in a package group.