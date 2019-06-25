Jump to content
    Mini-Cooper John Cooper Works GP Warms Up on the 'Ring

      ...Prototype previews the new Mini John Cooper Works GP with a test run...

    At the Nürburgring this weekend, Mini-Cooper will be showing a lightly disguised prototype of the new John Cooper Works GP, a limited production car coming next year.  Mini says that only 3,000 units will be produced.  The model features a 300 horsepower twin-turbo 4-cylinder engine, specialized suspension, weight reduced construction, and specialized aerodynamics. The prior version of this car was able to run the 'Ring at 8 minutes 23 seconds.  The engineers will conduct test runs of the prototype without pushing it to its limits this weekend at the 24 hour race at Nordschleif. 

    Source: Mini-Cooper Media

    dfelt

    Since I cannot fit in one, who cares on my part, yet with the US Obesity problems, I question just how many Americans can really fit into a Mini Cooper let alone want one anymore. Sales seem to imply that the base hard core fans have been satisfied as sales drop off fast.

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, frogger said:

    7 foot Dirk and his Mini..

    tall1_750.jpg

    tall2_750.jpg

    Long body, short legs, Yes if I wanted to fold up my long legs I could get into a mini, yet NO ONE can sit behind me just like Dirk, I really have to challenge if he is truly comfortable. I doubt it.

    ccap41
    14 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Long body, short legs, Yes if I wanted to fold up my long legs I could get into a mini, yet NO ONE can sit behind me just like Dirk, I really have to challenge if he is truly comfortable. I doubt it.

    Excuses.

    It's a 2-door car! 

    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Excuses.

    It's a 2-door car! 

    Wrong but thanks for playing. :P 

    No excuses when I have actually tried the auto's both when I went shopping with my son and was a passenger in a coworkers Mini who is joined to the local Mini club. No one was able to sit behind me. The auto is a fine auto for smaller people, just not me or pretty much anyone that is big / tall.

    No Excuses, just facts.

     

