Mini-Cooper John Cooper Works GP Warms Up on the 'Ring

BMW of North America Reports February 2019 U.S. Sales.



First Deliveries of the All-New BMW 3 Series Just Starting; BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle, BMW Z4 Roadster, and BMW 8 Series Convertible Arrive this Month. BMW X Sports Activity Vehicles Accounted for over 55% of BMW Brand Sales in February. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – March 1, 2019… Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0.2 percent in February 2019 for a total of 23,558 compared to 23,508 vehicles sold in February 2018.



“We’re pleased to end February with a slight increase in sales given our current model changeovers,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “As we approach spring, we do so with the all-new 3 series on showroom floors and the X7, Z4, and 8 Series Convertible all starting to arrive in March. We are confident that with these new models added to our already exciting product lineup, we are well positioned for success.”



The Spartanburg, SC-built BMW X3 and BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicles continue to drive sales growth for BMW in the U.S. Taken together, the full range of BMW X models – from the X1 to the X6 – accounted for 55.5% of BMW brand sales in the U.S. in February



Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, February 2019 Feb Feb % YTD YTD % 2019 2018 2019 2018 BMW passenger cars 13,180 14,983 -12% 24,054 26,893 -10.60% BMW light trucks 10,378 8,525 21.70% 17,606 15,631 12.60% TOTAL BMW 23,558 23,508 0.20% 41,660 42,524 -2.00%

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled 1,110 in February 2019, a decrease of 42.7 percent over the 1,936 sold in the same month a year ago. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series will debut at the Geneva International Motor Show next week. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.



MINI Brand Sales

For February, MINI USA reported 2,679 vehicles sold, a decrease of 12.6 percent from the 3,065 sold in the same month a year ago.



BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 8,698 vehicles, a decrease of 9.1 percent from February 2018. Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 18,647 vehicles, an increase of 4 percent from February 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 914 vehicles, an increase 6.3 percent from February 2018. Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,181 vehicles, a decrease of 2.8 percent from February 2018. Feb-19 Feb-18 % YTD YTD % 2019 2018 BMW CPO 8,736 9,568 -8.70% 16,720 18,681 -10.50% BMW Total Pre-Owned 18, 643 17,930 4.00% 35,816 34,900 2.60% MINI CPO 918 860 6.70% 1,777 1,578 12.60% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,181 2,244 -2.80% 4,216 4,283 -1.60%

