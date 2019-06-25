At the Nürburgring this weekend, Mini-Cooper will be showing a lightly disguised prototype of the new John Cooper Works GP, a limited production car coming next year. Mini says that only 3,000 units will be produced. The model features a 300 horsepower twin-turbo 4-cylinder engine, specialized suspension, weight reduced construction, and specialized aerodynamics. The prior version of this car was able to run the 'Ring at 8 minutes 23 seconds. The engineers will conduct test runs of the prototype without pushing it to its limits this weekend at the 24 hour race at Nordschleif.
-
By Drew Dowdell •Mini-Cooper John Cooper Works GP Warms Up on the 'Ring
...Prototype previews the new Mini John Cooper Works GP with a test run...
Source: Mini-Cooper Media
User Feedback
-
-
Latest Reviews (Read More Reviews)
By Drew Dowdell, in Reviews,
…Kia brings a credible challenger to the large SUV field...
By William Maley, in Reviews,
When you need as much space as possible for little cash
By William Maley, in Reviews,
...No longer relying on a low price to draw people in...
By William Maley, in Reviews,
Is the 2018 Mazda3 still worth it as the new one sits next to it?
By William Maley, in Reviews,
...Making progress in the right direction...
By William Maley, in Reviews,
And now for something completely different from Kia
-
Latest News (See all news)
By Drew Dowdell, in Audi,
...now with even more grille...
By Drew Dowdell, in Ford,
...Europe only for now...
By Drew Dowdell, in BMW,
…the Ultimate Driving Machine can take the wheel for you, or let you have fun on your own...
By Drew Dowdell, in Chevrolet,
...reports say the 7th generation Camaro has been shelved....
By Drew Dowdell, in Jaguar,
...The Boss says so...
By Drew Dowdell, in MINI,
...Prototype previews the new Mini John Cooper Works GP with a test run...
-
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.