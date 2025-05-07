Mitsubishi Readies Pint-Sized Electric Crossover

Coming Summer of 2026, Mitsubishi will bring its first new model in 7 years to the U.S. and Canadian markets, an as-yet-unnamed sub-compact electric crossover coupe based on the coming third generation Nissan Leaf. The new model is the first of 4 new or updated models Mitsubishi plans to release from 2026 to 2030.

Current plans are for the model to be built in Japan, risking tariffs and loss of EV tax credits. It will ride on the same CMF-EV platform as the larger Nissan Ariya and will forgo an all-wheel drive option to keep price down. Like the Leaf, it will feature an NACS charging port enabling access to Tesla Superchargers and liquid cooled batteries.

Based on the teaser, the front end lighting looks nearly identical to the third-generation Nissan Leaf we have already seen. We don't yet know if there will be more differentiation between the models beyond size and badge.

The next Nissan Leaf is predicted to have a range of around 340 miles, but the smaller Mitsubishi version will target a range closer to 300 miles.