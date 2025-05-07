Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mitsubishi Readies Pint-Sized Electric Crossover

      Mitsubishi's first new models in seven years will be a sub-compact crossover EV.

    Mitsubishi EV Teaser Coming Summer of 2026, Mitsubishi will bring its first new model in 7 years to the U.S. and Canadian markets, an as-yet-unnamed sub-compact electric crossover coupe based on the coming third generation Nissan Leaf.  The new model is the first of 4 new or updated models Mitsubishi plans to release from 2026 to 2030.

    Current plans are for the model to be built in Japan, risking tariffs and loss of EV tax credits. It will ride on the same CMF-EV platform as the larger Nissan Ariya and will forgo an all-wheel drive option to keep price down. Like the Leaf, it will feature an NACS charging port enabling access to Tesla Superchargers and liquid cooled batteries. 

    Based on the teaser, the front end lighting looks nearly identical to the third-generation Nissan Leaf we have already seen. We don't yet know if there will be more differentiation between the models beyond size and badge.

    The next Nissan Leaf is predicted to have a range of around 340 miles, but the smaller Mitsubishi version will target a range closer to 300 miles.

     

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, A Horse With No Name said:

    This might indeed be a great vehicle.

    The specs on the Leaf look pretty darn good, so I would expect them to carry over.  Nissan and Mitsubishi might be back in the game.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    The specs on the Leaf look pretty darn good, so I would expect them to carry over.  Nissan and Mitsubishi might be back in the game.

    For someone like me who keeps a second vehicle just for errands (my wife works from home) this would be perfect.

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    I have to wonder about the quality of tech and components as I have a hard time seeing Nissan delivering anything competitive when they are on deaths door from a funding state.

    I didn't like the design of the Ariya aesthetically, but it did seem to be decent quality. Also, they've been doing EVs longer than anyone, so they have the most experience in the industry.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    9 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I didn't like the design of the Ariya aesthetically, but it did seem to be decent quality. Also, they've been doing EVs longer than anyone, so they have the most experience in the industry.

    True on the longest, but then if they have not had the money to really R&D new auto's, one has to wonder if they are repackaging old tech in new cloths.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



×
×
  • Create New...

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search