  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Nissan Ariya EV Possibly Marks A Comeback

      Will Be Arriving in the U.S. Late Next Year with a $40,000 Price tag

    The past year is one that Nissan would like to forget. Their former CEO is arrested and then escapes to Lebanon. Shareholders are angry at the new leadership. Sales have been cratering and other issues. But the automaker is trying to get itself out of the hole by launching 10 new models in the next 20 months. The next model has been revealed this week - the 2022 Ariya EV.

    A compact SUV, the Ariya certainly looks futuristic with distinctive sculpting along the side, new "shield"-style front insert, and flowing roofline. Inside, Nissan goes for a minimalist approach with little brightwork and a row of touch-capacitive controls for the climate system that disappear when the vehicle is turned off. Two 12.3-inch screens serve as the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

    There will be two electric powertrains on offer for the Ariya,

    • Single electric motor providing 215 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, front-wheel drive
    • Dual electric motors producing a total output of 389 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive

    Both powertrains will come standard with a 63.0-kWh battery pack, while a larger 87.0-kWh pack is optional. Nissan claims that the single electric motor paired with 87-kWh pack will achieve a max range of 300 miles - and that is based on the EPA cycle. No information was provided on recharge times.

    The Ariya will also come with Nissan's next-generation of ProPilot driver-assistance system called ProPilot 2.0. It will allow for hands-free driving in certain circumstances and can change lanes.

    Japan will be the first market to get the Ariya sometime in mid-2021. The U.S. won't see it until the end of 2021.

    Source: Nissan
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Nissan’s product transformation continues with Ariya, a 100 percent electric crossover for a new era

    • The next step of Nissan’s transformation is here with an all-new EV that delivers driving excitement, confidence, comfort and connectivity; set to go on sale in U.S. in 2021 with a $40,000 starting price

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan today introduced the all-new Nissan Ariya, an electric crossover SUV that lets customers travel up to approximately 300 miles per charge (preliminary Nissan estimate for long-range 2WD model) while enjoying greater driving excitement, confidence, comfort, and connectivity.

    Its debut marks a key milestone in the Nissan NEXT transformation initiative, a four-year plan building on Nissan's reputation for innovation, craftsmanship, customer-focus and quality, alongside an ongoing cultural transformation. As the company's first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya embodies the company's vision to enrich people's lives.

    Representing the pinnacle of Nissan's technologies and design, the 100% electric Nissan Ariya debuted during a digital event in Yokohama. Ariya promises powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation and advanced driver assistance and connectivity technology– wrapped in a sophisticated yet simple exterior design with a spacious, lounge-like interior.

    CEO Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta unveiled the Ariya to a global audience during a livestreamed event at the new Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, Japan.

    "The Ariya, a key model in Nissan's plan to roll out 10 new models in 20 months, demonstrates our commitment to meeting customer demand for crossovers with the most advanced electrified, automated and connected technologies," Gupta said. "The company expects sales of its EVs and e-POWER electrified models to be more than 1 million units a year by the end of fiscal 2023. The Ariya will play a significant role in attaining that goal."

    Nissan also aims to introduce advanced driver assistance technologies in more than 20 models in 20 markets, and to have sold more than 1.5 million vehicles equipped with these systems in that same period.

    The all-new Nissan Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in mid-2021, followed by the U.S. and Canada later in the year. U.S. pricing will start around $40,000.

    Powerful performance for a wide range of needs
    Nissan was the first automaker to introduce a mass market electric vehicle with the Nissan LEAF in 2010, which has resulted in nearly 500,000 sales to date. Building on Nissan's strength as an EV pioneer, the Ariya takes the powerful performance and capabilities of zero-emission vehicles to the heart of the electric vehicle market.

    The car's all-electric drivetrain combines excellent power delivery, charging capabilities and range. Customers can choose from multiple configurations to meet their individual needs. These include two-wheel-drive and new "e-4ORCE" all-wheel drive versions, as well as two different battery sizes. The e-4ORCE all-wheel control system balances the powerful performance with a smooth, comfortable ride and all-weather capability. The system's twin electric motors provide balanced, assured handling with sports car-level power.

    Advanced design and technology for stress-free driving
    Ariya is also the most advanced embodiment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility in a car to date.

    Drivers will feel more confident and less stressed thanks to the available, next-generation ProPILOT Assist 2.0 advanced driver assistance system that uses driver attention monitoring to enable hands-off single-lane highway operation. Ariya will also offer e-Pedal, which allows the driver to start, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal.

    Standard across the Ariya lineup is Nissan Safety Shield® 360, a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies. This includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist. Ariya will also feature Nissan's Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and other technologies aimed at making the drive easier and more enjoyable.

    A human-machine interface lets customers use natural speech to adjust car settings. Over-the-air firmware updates keep the Ariya feeling fresh and exciting. The Ariya also includes Amazon's Alexa to help customers simplify and organize their lives.

    Ariya will also feature wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ standard to help drivers seamlessly integrate their smartphone into their vehicle experience.

    Spacious, flat-floor cabin
    The Ariya's striking looks represent Nissan's new design language, Timeless Japanese Futurism. It is characterized by a distinctive Japanese approach, conveyed in a simple yet powerfully modern way.

    Nissan's designers took advantage of the car's new EV platform, which allows for a flat floor, and its compact climate control components to give the Ariya a very spacious cabin. The lounge-like interior, featuring thin profile Zero Gravity seats, provides a welcoming and comfortable environment for driver and passengers alike.

    "Nissan was a pioneer in the world of mass-market electric vehicles a decade ago with LEAF, setting the standard for affordable, mass-market electric vehicles. We expect nothing less for the new Nissan Ariya," said Gupta. "While the driving exhilaration of its acceleration and torque levels is undeniable, the Ariya offers balanced, customer-centric technology that is perfect for everyday use."

    Nissan Ariya Key Specifications

    Passenger configuration

    2-row, 5-passenger

    Drive configuration

    Front-wheel drive or e-4ORCE all-wheel drive

    Platform

    Newly developed Alliance CMF-EV

    Powertrain

    Single (FWD) / dual (e-4ORCE AWD) electric motor, Externally Excited Synchronous Motor (EESM)

    Battery capacity

    63 kWh / 87 kWh usable (total 65 kWh / 90 kWh)

    Thermal management

    Active battery management system

    Estimated range

    Up to approximately 300 miles (preliminary Nissan estimate)

    Level 2 charging

    Up to 7.2 kW

    DC charging type

    CCS standard up to 130 kW

    Output

    160 kW – 290 kW

    Torque

    221 lb-ft – 443 lb-ft

    Wheelbase

    109.3 in.

    Overall length

    182.9 in.

    Overall width

    74.8 in.

    Overall height

    65.4 in. – 65.7 (depending on roof rack)

    Cargo volume

    16.5 cu ft (FWD)
    14.6 (e-4ORCE)

    Wheel size

    19-inch or 20-inch

    Tire size

    235/55R19 or 255/45R20

    Available interior features

    Lounge-like space created by flat, open floor and slim-profile Zero Gravity seats; large, minimalist instrument panel with integrated capacitive haptic switches; innovative center storage box with fold-out tray, adjustable center console

    Available Advanced Driver Assist (ADAS) Technology

    ProPILOT Assist 2.0 featuring hands-off highway operation with Driver Monitoring System

    Available safety technology

    Nissan Safety Shield® 360 with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking

    Model configurations

    Ariya standard and long range (FWD)
    Ariya standard range e-4ORCE and long range e-4ORCE (AWD)

    * NOTE: All specifications are as of July 2020 and are subject to homologation. Model names, features and specifications may vary by market. Subject to final validation.

    David

    Exciting as this will also be a standard CCS charge port rather than the Leaf Proprietary port. Nice looking but still a bit too blah for me in style. Should sell well to the Nissan faithful.

    regfootball

    I like the design, its sort of a 2020 interpretation of a late 80's car.

    It's got the whole crossover hatch look to it but brings back some of the more crisp lines instead of the mega sculpted bulges.  Lots of glass.

    Interior is a bit interesting but not driver focused.

    not bad for what it is.

    William Maley
    16 hours ago, David said:

    good or bad?

    I dig them, along with the rest of the vehicle.

    This is the first Nissan in quite awhile that I find interesting - in the good way.

    Robert Hall
    9 hours ago, balthazar said:

    REALLY surprised you missed the ‘fake’ window at the C-pillar!! 🤔😆

    Nothing new...that's a lame detail that many automakers use.

    balthazar

    It’s not that it’s ‘new’; but that’s it’s an opportunity to macro-focus on, then dismiss the entire rest of the vehicle because of it!

    Robert Hall
    27 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    It’s not that it’s ‘new’; but that’s it’s an opportunity to macro-focus on, then dismiss the entire rest of the vehicle because of it!

    The difference I see is this is a Nissan, just an appliance.  Cadillac is supposed to be a luxury marque, no place on a luxury car for such nonsense, esp. as poorly executed as the trim on the CT5 is. 

    ocnblu

    ocnblu 3,073

    Posted (edited)

    Also, reg is one of our more famous, and consistent, detractors of fake quarter "glass", whether they be textured plastic , smooth plastic, or even glass glued over a solid panel.

    Edited by ocnblu

    ocnblu

    Question:  how is a (very narrow) niche product like this going to amount to a Nissan "comeback"?

