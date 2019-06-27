Jump to content
    Rumorpile: Is Mitsubishi Planning a New Lancer Evolution?

      ...Evolving from the Alliance...

    Rumor has it that Mitsubishi is working on a return of the Lancer Evolution as a high performance sedan and hatchback. The car could be one of the first results for Mitsubishi of joining the Alliance with Nissan and Renault.  The new Lancer Evolution would use the alliance's modular CMF platform, shared with the next generation Renault Megane RS. 

    Under the hood would be the powertrain from the Megane, a turbo-charged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder producing up to 341 horsepower.  While the Renault would stick with front-wheel drive, the Mitsubishi would get a version of their S-AWC all-wheel drive system.

    As Renault is just now updating the current Megane line, any Mitsubishi Evo that comes from it is still years away and yet to be green-lighted. So don't hold your breath just yet.

    Source: AutoCar

    dfelt

    Would be nice to have, but I wonder how soon it really would happen considering the global slow down and the trade wars.

    • William Maley
      Quick Drive: 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC
      By William Maley
      Seven years ago, I drove the previous-generation Mitsubishi Outlander for a week-long review. There was a lot to like about the previous model as it featured distinctive shape, comfortable ride, and being somewhat fun to drive. But in other areas, the model fell a bit flat. Poor material choices, firm ride, and the optional V6 engine feeling slightly lackluster. I ended my review with this,
      “Mitsubishi has shown a new Outlander at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. Underneath the Outlander’s new sheet metal lies a new vehicle architecture and will have the choice between gas and plug-in hybrid power. The new Outlander also gets revised interior and new safety equipment. The question is will the new Outlander be able to fix the problems of the current one?”
      It has taken a fair amount of time to get my hands on the new Outlander. In that time, Mitsubishi has made a number of changes and updates to the Outlander lineup such as a revised exterior. Was it worth the wait?
      The Outlander’s shape is nothing too special with rounded corners, large glass area, and a set of 18-inch alloy wheels that comes standard on most models. For 2019, Mitsubishi has updated the Outlander’s front end with a new grille shape, headlights, and more chrome trim. It does help spruce up the design that has been with us since 2014. My only complaint is the dark silver paint on my tester. It makes the vehicle look like a giant blob. There isn’t anything that sets the interior apart from rivals. The design is somewhat plain, but material quality is quite surprising with an abundance of soft-touch materials. There is a fair amount of piano black trim, which does attract fingerprints. All Outlanders come with a 7-inch touchscreen running Mitsubishi’s latest infotainment system is standard. Those wanting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto need to step up to the SE or higher. My experience with the system mimics the Eclipse Cross; lags behind the competition in terms of the interface and performance, but its a huge step forward from the previous system. The Outlander is one of the few models in the compact crossover class that can boast having three-rows to allow seating for seven. This seat is best reserved for small kids due to the limited amount of leg and headroom. Having the third-row also eats into cargo space - 10.3 vs. 33 cubic feet with the seats folded. Front and rear seating is fine. There’s enough padding to keep everyone comfortable on a long trip, and most passengers will be able to stretch out. Most Outlanders come equipped with a 2.4L four-cylinder engine producing 166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with a CVT and the choice of front or Mitsubishi’s Super All Wheel Control. Step up to the GT to get a 3.0L V6 packing 224 hp and 215 lb-ft of torque. There’s also a PHEV option which I talk about more in this first drive piece. The 2.4 is serviceable around town with brisk acceleration and minimal noise. But take the Outlander on the highway or fill it up with people and cargo, and the 2.4 feels overwhelmed. Not helping is the CVT that will drone quite loudly when you plant your foot on the gas. Fuel economy is mid-pack with EPA figures of 24 City/29 Highway/26 Combined for the AWD version - front-wheel drive models see a one MPG improvement. My average for the week landed around 24. One area that I was surprised by the Outlander was the ride. Over the varied surfaces on offer in the Metro Detroit area, the Outlander’s suspension smoothed out various bumps. It doesn’t feel comfortable around corners, showing noticeable body lean and a disconnected steering system.  The Mitsubishi Outlander answers the oddly specific question of, “what is the cheapest three-row crossover I could buy?’ I can see why someone on a tight budget would consider one as the Outlander provides a lot of standard equipment, along with seating for seven at a low price. It doesn’t hurt that Mitsubishi’s 5 year/60,000 mile new car warranty does provide peace of mind for those who want a bit of security. But it does become a poor value the higher you climb in price. My Outlander SEL S-AWC tester starts at $29.095. With the optional SEL Touring Package (forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, and a 710W Rockford Fosgate audio system) and carpeted floor mats, the price ballooned to $33,225 with destination. For that amount of cash, you get into a decently equipped Volkswagen Tiguan or Mazda CX-5. I know dealers put cash on the hoods - most dropping the cost to under $30,000, but it is still a tough sell. Disclaimer: Mitsubishi Provided the Outlander, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas
      Year: 2019
      Make: Mitsubishi
      Model: Outlander
      Trim: SEL S-AWC
      Engine: 2.4L MIVEC SOHC 16-Valve Four-Cylinder
      Driveline: CVT, All-Wheel Drive
      Horsepower @ RPM: 166 @ 6,000
      Torque @ RPM: 162 @ 4,200
      Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 24/29/26
      Curb Weight: 3,472 lbs
      Location of Manufacture: Okazaki, Japan
      Base Price: $29,095
      As Tested Price: $33,225 (Includes $995.00 Destination Charge)
      Options:
      SEL Touring Package - $3,000.00
      Accessory Carpeted Floors Mats and Portfolio - $135.00

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: Mitsubishi Motors
      By Drew Dowdell
      MAY
      YTD
       
      2019
      2018
      2019
      2018
      Mirage
      2150
      3101
      10396
      10702
      Lancer**
      0
      380
      0
      2883
      Outlander Sport
      2516
      3319
      16441
      19035
      Outlander
      3840
      4468
      19988
      19833
      Outlander PHEV
      232
      297
      1026
      1566
      Eclipse Cross
      1012
      851
      10929
      2159
      Total
      9750
      12416
      58780
      56178
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Mitsubishi Motors North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      MITSUBISHI MOTORS REPORTS APRIL 2019 SALES
      CYPRESS, Calif. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year1, today reported April 2019 sales of 6,963 vehicles.
      Calendar year to date sales through the end of April stood at 49,030 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2018, and the brand's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2004. April 2019 sales were down 13% over April 2018.
      News and Notes:
      Outlander total volume was up 5% year-over-year. Eclipse Cross total volume was up more than 40% year-over-year, marking the vehicle's best-ever April. Mirage and Mirage G4, the most fuel-efficient gasoline-powered non-hybrid vehicle currently available in America2, continue to buck the consumer trend away from sedans and small passenger cars, with total volume up 8.5% year-over-year.  
      APR
      YTD
       
      2019
      2018
      2019
      2018
      Mirage
      2004
      2069
      8246
      7601
      Lancer3
      0
      441
      0
      2503
      Outlander Sport
      1468
      2286
      13925
      15716
      Outlander
      2408
      2266
      16148
      15365
      Outlander PHEV
      163
      273
      794
      1269
      Eclipse Cross
      920
      655
      9917
      1308
      Total
      6963
      7990
      49030
      43762
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mitsubishi News: What Mitsubishi Dealers Want
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mitsubishi dealers are living in interesting times.  After a tumultuous fall in sales after the recession, the last year and a quarter has given Mitsubishi double digit gains in sales.  Sales for 2018 rose 14 percent and so far this year, sales are up an astonishing 17.6 percent. 
      The question for Mitsubishi is where do they go from here?  With two small crossovers, a large one, and a subcompact car, the next logical answer for their dealers is adding a mid-size pickup to the mix.  Mitsubishi last offered a pickup in the Mitsubishi Raider which was a rebadged Dodge Dakota. 
      Now part of the Nissan-Renault alliance, Mitsubishi is reportedly taking the lead on building the platform for the next line of trucks for the trio. Mitsubishi currently builds the Triton for other global markets, while Nissan fields the Navara, and Renault produces the Alaskan.  All three would be consolidated to a single platform headed by the Mitsubishi effort in about 5 years.  Five years is an eternety in the automotive world, but it may be that the dealerships would need to wait that long to get their wish. 
      It was recently revealed that Nissan is working on a next generation Nissan Frontier, but that truck will use an updated version of its current platform rather than move to a global one.  Still it is possible that a future Frontier could move to the Mitsubishi based platform that is years away from production.
      In the meantime, Mitsubishi is working to expand its dealership network. There are some markets in the US where the brand is non-existent. So Mitsubishi is looking to expand in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, New York, and Boston. 


      View full article

