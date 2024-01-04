In 2023, Nissan Sold 390 GT-Rs Compared to Selling 57 GT-Rs in 2022

2023 sales figures for Nissan show that they sold 898,796 over 22 models. One car is an outlier: the company's flagship GT-R. Somehow, 390 of Nissan's supercar-fighting GT-R were sold. That is an incredibly high increase of 584% compared to 57 GT-Rs sold in 2022.
Speculation as to the boost in sales can be attributed to the 2023 refresh. New GT-Rs have a new fascia both front and rear for better aerodynamics. Nismo models now come with a front limited-slip differential. There's a new T-Spec trim that combines the engine of the regular GT-R with NISMO suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a widened body. Two new colors include Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple.
This sounds odd since the GT-R has been around for almost 20 years with minor changes. It still uses the same drivetrain since 2007. For the past eight years, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 produces 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft. With the same six-speed dual-clutch automated manual and AWD, the GT-R gets from 0-60 MPH in 2.9 seconds. Premium GT-Rs start at $122,885. T-Spec trim levels cost $142,885 while the top-dog NISMO model costs $222,885.
In a digital world of EV vehicles and advanced technology, sports car buyers may want a more analog experience. The Nissan GT-R still comes with hydraulic steering which is a rarity, even in the world of supercars. GT-Rs retain physical buttons and it weighs less than a new BMW M2. This may be the final hurrah of the GT-R, but it will be missed. Known as Godzilla, the GT-R still has supercar performance without the price tag.
