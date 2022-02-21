Nissan Ambition 2030 - Brings American Built EVs to Market for Nissan and Infiniti Brands by 2025 and More

In November 2021, Nissan Ambition 2030 was unveiled with a focus on their long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world. Nissan Ambition 2030 laid out the plan to deliver superior value by empowering journeys and society through exciting, electrified vehicles and technological innovations. The video below is for your viewing if you want to hear this plan. There are additional videos and info at the link below on the plan.

At the time of this Ambition 2030 announcement, Nissan showed off their Chill Out EV Concept.

Today in February 2022 Nissan Motor Corporation had the following details to share about their Canton Mississippi Assembly plant which will transform into their North America BEV production site. Specifically:

Nissan to invest $500 million to transform Canton assembly plant to build all-new Nissan and Infiniti EV models starting in 2025; the company has now invested $13.5 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations

Investment supports retraining and upskilling nearly 2,000 jobs, transforming the Canton plant into a center for EV manufacturing and technology

EV investment one of several in the U.S. over the next five years; by 2030, targeting 40% of US vehicle sales to be fully electric, with even more to be electrified

New vehicles are part of Nissan Ambition 2030, calling for 23 electrified models for the Nissan and INFINITI brands globally, including 15 all-electric vehicles, by 2030

Here is the first videos of Nissan and Infiniti's BEVs as they start with electric cars over SUV or trucks.

Nissan_teaser_movie_20220217.mp4

INFINITI_teaser_movie_20220217.mp4 Currently the Canton vehicle assembly plant employs approximately 5,000 people and builds the current versions of the Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD. This plant has built nearly 5 million vehicles since it opened in 2003

This is confirmation by Nissan that these first 2 cars are part of their $18 Billion Nissan Ambition 2030 plan for 23 electrified vehicles to be sold globally by 2030 across the Nissan / Infiniti brands and targeting 40% of U.S. sales to be electric by then.

Nissan had originally stated they would offer e-Power Hybrid autos under Infiniti to help with the transformation to fully electric autos as the brand leading BEV after having introduced the Leaf to the world. An infiniti luxury BEV was supposed to be based on the Infiniti Qs Inspiration Concept.

As a competitor to the Announced Tesla Model 3, Nissan was aggressively going to go after the market but in September 2015, Infinity said there was no demand for Luxury EVs before 2020 and shelved the idea. Since then, the whole industry is now focusing on BEV autos.

Now with Design studios based in Yokohama, London, San Diego, and Beijing, Nissan is moving ahead with a complete BEV plan that will leverage the assembly plants in Japan, North America and China to build and supply BEVs globally.

For Infinity, this will be using their unique approach to modern Japanese luxury with a focus on thoughtful hospitality while seamlessly integrating technology and innovation into their vehicles.

