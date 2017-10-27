Jump to content
    Nissan is Non-Commital on the Z Coupe

    By William Maley

      • The future is a bit cloudy for the Z car

    The Nissan 370Z is getting up there up in age (almost nearing a decade) and many have been wondering if there would be a replacement. Rumors abounded that Nissan would be showing a new one at the Tokyo Motor Show, but that did not happen.

    Speaking with the media at the show, chief planning officer for Nissan, Philippe Klein gave a non-committal answer when asked about a 370Z successor.

    “It’s an interesting question because there is a lot of passion people this vehicle. This vehicle is still very alive but at the same time it is in a segment that is gradually declining, so that is making the [business] case more difficult.

    “We have also the GT-R, with which we still believe there is some good potential from this, and we are in the same category starting to make a lot of effort on the Nismo side. Which is another way to offer excitement to our customers leveraging the more conventional side. We have no intention to quit excitement but we’re going to make it happen in different ways.”

    You can read this one of two ways. The first is that there will be no replacement for the 370Z and you'll need to step up to the GT-R if you want a Nissan sports car. The other is that the Z could morph into a crossover.

    Source: Drive.com.au


    dfelt

    370Z CUV, that would piss some fans off. Course I can totally see it as the bulk of the market is going that way. The desire for sit on the ground auto's is dying.

    smk4565

    Before I even read the story I thought jokingly why not make it a crossover like the Mitsubishi Eclipse?  And sure enough it seems like that is on the table.  One day Ford will make the Mustang a crossover to jump start sales...

    dfelt
    1 minute ago, smk4565 said:

    Before I even read the story I thought jokingly why not make it a crossover like the Mitsubishi Eclipse?  And sure enough it seems like that is on the table.  One day Ford will make the Mustang a crossover to jump start sales...

    Surprised Ford has not come out with additions to the Mustang Stable. 

    Mustang - Performance Cars

    Clydesdale - Performance CUV's

