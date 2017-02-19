Spying: Opel Insignia Takes A Country Tour(er)

As Opel and Vauxhall get ready to introduce the all-new Insignia Grand Sport and Sports Tourer for Geneva, a new set of spy shots reveals Opel is working on the next member of the Insignia family, the new Country Tourer.

The mule seen in the photos obtained by Motor1 and The Truth About Cars reveal some noticeable changes from the standard Sports Tourer. First off, there are new bumpers and plastic body cladding to give it a more rugged look. It also appears the ride height has been raised, though how much is unknown at this time. All-wheel drive is expected, though there is talk about offering front-wheel drive to provide better fuel economy. As for power, expect some form of GM's 2.0L turbo-four. But The Truth About Cars says there is the possibility of a V6.

Motor1 says Opel will be revealing the Insignia Country Tourer this fall at the Frankfurt Motor Show. There is, of course, the rumor of Buick getting a wagon variant of the Insignia, possibly this model and being named the Regal Tourx. Whether that comes to fruition or not remains to be seen.

