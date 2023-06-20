Rivian Latest to Join the NACS Camp

12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations and growing in North America, the Supercharger stations by Tesla are the largest EV charging stations around North America as well as the world when looking at Europe and Asian.

Rivian emailed out today that all Rivian owners will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger station network. Starting in Spring 2024, Rivian will offer an NACS to CCS adapter for purchase for existing R1t and R1S customers who want to take advantage of the Tesla Supercharger network.

In 2025, Rivian will incorporate NACS charge ports as standard on R1T and R1S EVs along with the adapter for allowing use to older CCS chargers.

No matter where you are, Rivian says that this will grow the access to over 25,000 DC fast chargers across North America enlarging the Rivian Adventure Network.

Rivian upon release of the NACS to CCS adapter in Spring 2024 will then also via OTA update the Rivian Infotainment system to add the available NACS sites and update the phone app to include the Tesla Network.

Rivian has stated that this collaboration does not affect their plans to expand the Rivian Adventure network to over 3,500 fast chargers at more than 600 sites including trail heads for off-roading.