Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rolls-Royce Isn't Planning To Expand Their Lineup

      Don't expect a small SUV for example

    With the introduction of the Cullinan "high-sided vehicle", Rolls-Royce now has five models for sale - the rest are Ghost, Dawn, Wraith, and Phantom. But according to Rolls CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, they aren't planning to expand the lineup with a smaller SUV.

    “No, definitely not. You need to go with the flow, so for that reason, I’d never say never, never, never – but we don’t currently have any plans to expand our model line-up any further," said Müller-Ötvös.

    “Our strategy is definitely to maintain our high-end price position and not move the brand just for volume sake into lower-price segments.”

    It seems to be working as early sales of the Cullinan have exceeded expectations.

    Source: Autocar


    Go to articles Rolls-Royce

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    They don't need another SUV, I wonder how long before they do a Phantom convertible though.  I am sure they have some Phantom Drophead  customers that don't want to be slumming in the $350,000 Dawn.  Unless they have found convertible sales to be so low, that they won't make more than one.  A Phantom 4-door convertible with suicide doors would be epic though.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept