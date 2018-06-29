Rolls-Royce Isn't Planning To Expand Their Lineup

With the introduction of the Cullinan "high-sided vehicle", Rolls-Royce now has five models for sale - the rest are Ghost, Dawn, Wraith, and Phantom. But according to Rolls CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, they aren't planning to expand the lineup with a smaller SUV.

“No, definitely not. You need to go with the flow, so for that reason, I’d never say never, never, never – but we don’t currently have any plans to expand our model line-up any further," said Müller-Ötvös.

“Our strategy is definitely to maintain our high-end price position and not move the brand just for volume sake into lower-price segments.”

It seems to be working as early sales of the Cullinan have exceeded expectations.

Source: Autocar