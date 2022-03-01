DARE FORWARD 2030 Long Term Strategic Plan EV's and the Jeep EV Reveal

Today Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares asked people to join him in embracing a new mindset. Expand one's vision, breaking the limits and seek to transform all facets of one's mobility for the betterment of families, communities and the overall society in which we live and operate.

Stellantis will be an industry champion in climate change mitigation with a reduction of carbon create by 50% by 2030 and becoming net zero carbon emission by 2038. Leadership at Stellantis have committed to having 100% of European sales and 50% of United State sales to be battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2030. This will be done by having more than 75 BEVs and global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030.

The start of DARE FORWARD 2030 is to introduce the Jeep brand's first-ever fully electric SUV.

This fully electric Jeep will be launched early 2023, expanding the brands reach globally and taking the next step of achieving the Jeep brand's vision of Zero Emission Freedom. More information on this Jeep BEV will be released in the coming months.

Stellantis is proud to preview the new RAM 1500 BEV pickup arriving for sale 2024.

Fueled by innovation and engineering excellence with the latest in technology, the RAM lineup will offer from the most affordable BEV pickup to the high-performance and luxury. An extensive product portfolio of incredible options to meet the customer's needs.

Stellantis aim is to be #1 in customer satisfaction for our products and services bringing exceptional solutions to retail to professional customers. To achieve this, it starts with having exceptional people per their video:

Stellantis+New+Talent+-+with+subtitles.mp4

Operational excellence, speed of execution and a breakeven point of less than 50% of shipments will remain their hallmark. Stellantis plans to double net revenues by 2030 and sustain double-digit adjusted operating income margins through 2030.

Stellantis+Five+MegaTrends+-+with+subtitles.mp4 Dare Forward 2030 Key Facts

Here is how Stellantis sees their iconic house brands and pricing:

Stellantis plans to grow their premium and luxury brands from current revenues and profits to be 100% BEV sales with 4x revenues and 5x profits of today.

This will be accomplished by an aggressive roll out of the BEV Portfolio:

The U.S. market will see an aggressive full speed BEV roll out of products that cover 25+ models between 2024 and 2030, a six-year period seeing 4 models and in some cases more per year.

Stellantis has made it very clear that their global carbon footprint will change immensely to help mitigate climate change.

One area that many say is not sustainable is that due to BEVs being much less maintenance is the lost jobs by moving away from ICE. Stellantis as does many OEM auto companies see new job creation and retraining that embraces new jobs. The great circular economy: from cradle-to-cradle is how Stellantis sees the future.

Every customer count, every journey matters is how Stellantis is seeing the long-term journey to embrace customers for life.

Tech is the future as we have a revolutionary shift in the way vehicles are built, serviced and updated. As such electrification and beyond will bring in software, AI, future autonomous driving and more to the auto of the future. Here we have the following for EV commitments:

One part of Stellantis plan is that Hydrogen does play an important part in this mix, as such commercial side will have hydrogen generated electric vans and eventually HD trucks in addition to pure last mile delivery/work vans that are pure BEV.

Here we have software as a core to the global Stellantis auto family and as a core focus the following:

While automated self-driving, data as a service, fleet services and the venture fund are additional areas covered by the DARE FORWARD 2030 plane, the focus of this writeup is on the autos themselves. If you wish to look at these areas, click on the following link: 2030 STRATEGIC PLAN DESIGN (stellantis.com)

Stellantis also covered the value the global brands would bring to the table via e-commerce, holistic and digital marketplaces, as this focuses on their 7 accretive businesses:

CIRCULAR ECONOMY

DATA BUSINESS

MOBILITY

FINANCIAL SERVICES

PRE-OWNED CARS

AFTERMARKET

COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

Market share growth across all global regions was also covered in this press release, as were financials and can be viewed at the strategic plan link above or at the bottom of this writeup.

Stellantis closed out their virtual press event with the following slides:

Keep in mind that as the auto industry moves forward, technology will be changing at a rapid pace not seen in the ICE auto industry in decades. Part of Stellantis plan is to go beyond where current BEV's are at by starting with Solid-State batteries and their partnership with Factorial.

More can be read about Factorial here:

Dare Forward 2030: Stellantis’ Blueprint for Cutting-Edge Freedom of Mobility | Corporate Communications | Stellantis

Long-Term Strategic Plan | Stellantis

2030 STRATEGIC PLAN DESIGN (stellantis.com)

Jeep® Brand Reveals Image of First-Ever Fully Electric Jeep SUV | Jeep | Stellantis